Letter: Summit County Search and Rescue needs the support of the community

Search and Rescue needs support

Summit County Search and Rescue is an important and life-saving service that wouldn’t function without the volunteers who put their lives on hold, and at risk to serve our residents and guests. We would like to thank The Park Record for the article on Jan. 25 highlighting this vital operation and a few of the volunteers that make Search and Rescue possible.

The Search and Rescue program operates under the authority of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and is composed entirely of 30 volunteers. Not only do the rescuers work for free, the families of those they save (or recover) are never charged for the rescue. But this doesn’t mean that there aren’t costs incurred.

Helping to support these volunteers is Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue. We are a nonprofit, public-private partnership that was formed to support the health, safety and well-being of our Search and Rescue team. We provide this support through donations that in turn go to training, equipment and other supplies, all leading to more successful search and rescue operations.

To learn how you can support Summit County Search and Rescue, and help save more lives, visit our website at fscsar.org.

Again, thank you Park Record for sharing this important, life-saving service with the community.

Kevin McCarthy

Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue board member