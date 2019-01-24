Letter: Support the Park City High School band program

Make noise for PCHS bands

Editor:

Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and what better way to celebrate it than at the annual Park City Education Foundation PC Bands Sweetheart Gala? The Sweetheart Gala is a wonderful evening of catered dinner and dancing, accompanied by the award-winning PCHS Varsity Jazz Ensemble. The Sweetheart Gala is the signature fundraiser for the PC Bands, which is comprised of numerous ensembles at TMJH and PCHS. To purchase tickets or to support the PC Bands by participating in the online auction or to make a donation, please go to http://www.pcbands.net.

This year the Gala is on Friday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at St Mary's Church on White Pine Canyon Road. The evening begins with time to socialize with other guests while checking out the silent auction and opportunity drawing prizes. After a catered dinner comes dancing and musical entertainment featuring many of the talented PCHS students.

Many people in Park City may not realize just how accomplished the PC Bands program is. The marching band represented the state of Utah at the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Many spots in the Utah All State Band, Utah All State Orchestra and Utah All State Jazz Band are filled by PCHS students each year. Chances are you have already heard students from PC Bands perform at events such as the Red Apple Gala, Running with Ed, or the 20th anniversary celebration of the Eccles Center last year.

So come join us at the PC Bands Sweetheart Gala! And even if you can't make it, you can still support the PC Bands by bidding on items at our online auction or making a donation. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.pcbands.net.

Riki Case

Park City