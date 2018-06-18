Letter to the Editor: Big Brothers Big Sisters Utah grateful for Park City’s support

Nonprofit grateful for Park City's support

Editor:

As a proud supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, I am thrilled to hear that they are one of the top three finalists to receive the Women's Giving Fund grant in 2018. BBBS of Utah is leading the charge as it relates to changing lives through mentoring.

The staff and volunteers here in Park City are working diligently to create Community-Based and School-Based matches, which directly impacts the youth in our community. In an ideal world, all children that are waiting to be matched would receive a "Big" right away but unfortunately due to lack of funds, there are many "Littles" on the waiting list who are anxiously awaiting finding their match. Data shows that mentors help youth develop social acceptance, educational competence, grades, trust in adults etc. The list goes on!

If BBBS of Utah received the Women's Giving Grant Fund, many new matches could be made helping the youth in our backyard excel to greatness. A BIG "Thank You" goes out to the Park City Community Foundation for bringing the community together as it relates to giving. We are so very lucky to have the foundation here in our backyard and actively involved creating a stronger Park City. Additionally, a BIG "Thank You" also goes out to Vail Resort for funding the Women's Giving Fund through their EpicPromise program.

Lydia Rupnow

BBBS board member