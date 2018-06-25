Letter: Vail Resorts isn’t acting neighborly

Vail Resorts not acting neighborly

Editor:

Apparently, Vail does not subscribe to State Farm Insurance TV commercials … "Like a good neighbor…"

First, they bounce our local Park City Roasters from providing coffee product at the PCMR which it had done for years. A local ski resort using a local vendor — nice.

Simultaneously, despite the fact that Vail had no relationship with the community, they push to take ownership over the name Park City. Fortunately, they relented, but not until a local uproar and a very public protest at City Hall.

Now, Vail has bounced another local vendor — Spencer's Smokin' Grill. This local favorite has provided BBQ at the Farmer's Market and the Park Silly for over a decade.

We all know that Vail hates nickels because they aren't dimes — ever seen the food prices at the ski hill? However, to bounce local vendors clearly demonstrates Vail's loyalty to this community. I can't wait to see who they hurt next and how long it takes them to charge for parking.

Thanks Vail, "Like a good neighbor…"

Carl Piccarreta

Park City