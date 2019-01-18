Letter: When it comes to climate change, little things make a difference
January 18, 2019
Little things make a difference
Editor:
Mr. Dean's somewhat tongue-in-cheek letter, "None of us will be able to reverse climate change, so don't waste time talking about it" is not entirely wrong. Climate change is too far advanced to avoid disaster. The seas are rising; weather patterns are changing. People will suffer and people will die (as well as other species) as a result of climate change. The question is how many and how soon. This is where the little things that each one of us does to reduce green house gases make a difference.
Robin Filion
Park City
Trending In: Opinion
- Record editorial: Take a breath before Sundance, World Championships collide
- For the Record: What’s in your Sundance survival guide?
- Guest editorial: None of us will reverse climate change, so stop talking about it
- Amy Roberts: Sometimes, putting on blinders and going on a bender are decent coping mechanisms
- Jay Meehan: Evanston’s healing waters
Trending Sitewide
- Park City municipal attorney resigns in months after hunting goods case
- Record editorial: Take a breath before Sundance, World Championships collide
- Few commuters taking advantage of remote parking lot on Kilby Road
- Park City police told of issues with Uber, taxi and shuttle drivers
- Sundance 2019: no Women’s March on Main, no Respect Rally in Park City