Letter: When it comes to climate change, little things make a difference

Little things make a difference

Editor:

Mr. Dean's somewhat tongue-in-cheek letter, "None of us will be able to reverse climate change, so don't waste time talking about it" is not entirely wrong. Climate change is too far advanced to avoid disaster. The seas are rising; weather patterns are changing. People will suffer and people will die (as well as other species) as a result of climate change. The question is how many and how soon. This is where the little things that each one of us does to reduce green house gases make a difference.

Robin Filion

Park City