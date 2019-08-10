Letters: A biker’s perspective on rudeness on Park City’s trails

Tale from a trail

Editor:

With the ongoing discussions about rude bikers, we thought we would add our voices to the conversation and show that there can be multiple sides to a story.

We were recently biking down Rob’s Trail from its intersection with Colin’s to the trailhead on Bear Hollow Drive. As longtime users of our wonderful Park City trails, we abide by general trail etiquette and are well-acquainted with the posted rules regarding uphill-only bike traffic on certain trail sections. On this particular ride, we came upon two hikers and a dog near the trailhead, also traveling downhill. Our first rider dinged her bell from quite a distance back, the hikers stepped aside, and the rider passed slowly between them. As she passed, one hiker informed her that, “This is a one-way trail for bikers, you know.” With little time to respond, she replied, “Actually, it’s two-way for bikers here,” and continued down. As our second rider came upon the hikers, he also dinged his bell. The hikers were startled and irritated, and they exclaimed, “Oh God, another one. They don’t know how to read.”

We want to let the hikers know that although we are sorry you were not having the same great day we were, we were within our right to be biking downhill. You may have been confused by the signage at the trailhead which includes this language:

“Bikers are allowed uphill only between Rosebud’s Heaven and Ambush Trail. It is multi-directional for other trail users.”

We met each other well below the Rosebud intersection, where two-way bike traffic is still permitted. This is clearly shown on the posted map, which was also referenced by the sign.

We don’t know if you are locals or visitors, but if you’re unfamiliar with our trails, there are some good options nearby that are designated hiking only, and you would not encounter any bikers. We’re sorry if we contributed to any stress or unhappiness. Short of dismounting and walking past you, there wasn’t much more we could have done to be courteous bikers. We hope your future hikes are more pleasant and that you will continue to enjoy our local trail system.

Ted and Lisa Palomaki

Silver Springs

History preserved

Editor:

I wanted to write this letter to expressly thank Big D Signature Construction and Pete Jarratt of Jarratt Engineering for their work and assistance in erecting the historical sign commemorating the B-18 Bomber crash that occurred just prior to WWII on Iron Mountain in Park City. I want to particularly thank Mike Kerby and Lorin Madsen of Big D for their efforts. The sign is located in front of Squatters and the staff at Squatters also deserves a big thank you for their help on behalf of this effort. Our history is preserved through the hard work and dedication of individuals like these who take the time and care enough to carry out endeavors such as these.

Rory Murphy

Park City

Thank you, voters

Editor:

On behalf of all our employees, we would like to thank the voters who chose us as Park City’s Best Grocery Store and Best Pharmacy 2019.

We highly value our customers, and strive to earn your loyalty by continually emphasizing the importance of great products and outstanding customer service.

Thanks again, and we look forward to seeing you in our store and pharmacy in the near future!

Mike Holm, Rush Hotchkiss and Steve Hamilton

The Market at Park City

New norm is not OK

Editor:

Many of us who live, work and play in Park City and the surrounding areas, in my case Midway, feel that we live in a progressive and forward thinking community. We do not think of ourselves as a Charlottesville or attending rallies with chants of “send them back.” We appreciate a diversity of backgrounds, religions, ethnicities and socio-economic groups. Yes, as well as different political points of view. Yet, I know and feel that something has changed in the last two years. This was brought home to me when a friend started being bullied by a person she did work for in Park City. Telephone calls and texts late at night, ugly names and threats of retribution, as well as calling references trying to destroy her reputation and business — even threatening them. It is time for all of us to check in with our friends, employees, neighbors and the people we sit next to in church who may not have the same power, economics, language or background of privilege that we have to make sure they are OK — that they know and understand their rights. That it is important to document harassment and threats and when it is OK to go to the police or talk to a friendly face who can help walk through the processes in our country that are designed to protect them — especially if they are scared or afraid. What has changed is that some people feel it is now OK to bully someone different and of another socio-economic group or culture than themselves. I hope that in all of our different worlds and our diverse perspectives this is not the new norm and it is certainly not OK.

Katherine Sheehan Symonds

Midway

Participate in primary

Editor:

To those residents that live full-time in the Park City boundaries, PLEASE vote for the City Council candidates during this primary election.

Voting ends on Tuesday, Aug. 13. I filled out my ballot, signed it and put it in the box outside Park City Market; how easy was that?

Yes, there are seven candidates that we will narrow down to six (sounds like a reality TV show), BUT these people make important decisions about our town!

If you don’t vote in an election, you are letting someone else’s vote count more. Don’t complain about things if you don’t participate.

The easiest and most effective way to voice your opinion is to vote.

I am in the current Leadership Park City class with one of the candidates: Deanna Rhodes. Over the past year, I have gotten to know Deanna very well.

She would represent ALL of the residents of Park City fairly and thoroughly. Deanna has worked in Park City both in the for-profit and non-profit sector, and is a community organizer.

She is approachable, engaging, inquisitive, authentic and sees all sides to a situation. I can’t imagine a harder worker and she has a great attitude as well!

Having Deanna Rhodes on the Park City Council would add an important perspective to the current council.

She represents the younger generation, who are the backbone of our working, (multiple jobs) economy in town.

Please vote and please consider my friend, Deanna Rhodes!

Jennifer Gardner

Park Meadows

Rhodes for City Council

Editor:

Deanna Rhodes would make a tremendous Councilwoman for Park City. You might not realize this but Deanna is the reason that I ran for House District 54. She is incredibly dedicated to engaging people in the political process. Her encouragement and groundwork helped me achieve 70% of the votes in Park City, narrowly losing the race. Deanna understands that we need a long-term vision of Park City and the complex issue of the impact that regional growth will have on our community. Deanna is extremely committed to making Park City a great place to live and work — for ALL people.

As a working professional, Deanna has a unique perspective on the problems that challenge our community. She represents a rare cross-section of nonprofit employees and donors, service industry workers and patrons and seasonal and full-time employment. We need Deanna’s voice in these conversations. If you haven’t already turned in your ballot for the primary, vote for Deanna Rhodes and turn it in by Aug. 13.

Meaghan Miller

Prospector

Rack them up

Editor:

Yea! Look around and you will see that more of us are riding bikes and e-bikes to travel throughout the community. Especially, on an e-bike, travel is comfortable, “easy”; it’s relatively “fast” — overall, it’s a great alternative to driving around in a car. We have miles and miles of biking trails that go to all sorts of places we want to go and more and more, we are e-biking and biking on them.

Now, to our councils, transportation departments, Basin Rec, Mountain Trails Foundation and private commercial property owners … GIVE US MORE BIKE RACKS. I have had my awesome e-bike for a week and I have “parked it” to: a flagpole and a safety barrier at the Kimball Junction transit center, and to a fence at the Park City Community Church. In the past, I have wheeled my “ride around town” bike into TJ Maxx, Michael’s and Smith’s — always looking for a secure place to leave my bike. It’s really tough to find a bike rack outside of Park City Roasters, but there’s a railing in front of nearby Thai So Good restaurant that works.

I will request again, GIVE US MORE BIKE RACKS. And I will request for maybe the 50th time, PUT BIKE RACKS AT BUS STOPS. Is this requesting too much?

Bev Harrison

Redstone