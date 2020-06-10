Letters: A lot is riding on the 2020 census





Every person counts

The Leadership Park City Class 26 “Census 2020 Awareness” project team has been working hard to help our Wasatch Back community become aware of the importance of participating in the census, despite the fact that our country has seemed to be in a constant state of crisis for the past several months. The truth is that, because of these crises, participating in the census is more important than ever.

Data collected from the census determines the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to be used for education, transportation, infrastructure and other public safety and social programs that are critical to help us recover from the pandemic. Each individual counted in the census adds $20,000 per year to our community. If Summit County has a low turnout of 55% that we had in 2010, we will lose more than $45 million that we desperately need to recover and grow.

The unrest we are experiencing right now requires that we have the political representation we deserve. The census determines the number of representatives we get in Congress. The census also guides district boundaries for Congress and the state Legislature. In the 2000 census, Utah missed out on a fourth U.S. congressional seat by just 857 people — showing the importance of counting EVERY individual. As of June 2, Summit County is at 34.6% and Wasatch County is at 51.5% participation rate. Park City is only at 19.2%.

Many are uncomfortable participating in the census because of privacy and security concerns. It is important to let everyone know that there is no citizenship question and, by law, all information gathered by the census is confidential. Answers can only be used to produce statistics with no personal identifiers. There are two ethnicity questions which can be ignored.

The census can be taken online at my2020census.gov, by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by returning the questionnaire by mail. Those who use P.O. boxes did not receive a questionnaire by mail. However, census takers have begun to personally distribute information directly to household doorsteps with important information.

If you have not yet taken the census, what are you waiting for? If you have, thank you, and please share this information. We only have one chance every 10 years to get this right. Let’s do this.

Sue Ann Kern

Leadership Park City Class 26

Stevens will serve residents well

As a former chair and member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, I am pleased and honored to support candidate Malena Stevens for Summit County Council Seat C. I served with Malena on the Planning Commission from 2017 to 2019, and from the beginning of her service I was impressed with her hard work, her acumen for and study of the county’s planning and growth issues and her balanced approach in weighing all sides. During challenging processes, including the Canyons Master Plan Amendment and Woodward Park City, Malena was able to quickly use her experience and education in government to contribute perspective to commission conversations. There are always difficult decisions to be made by any public agency acting in the best interests of its constituency. Malena is intelligent, thoughtful and has a steady temperament; she has a holistic approach that focuses on project impacts for the community, and she is focused on mitigating impacts to produce desirable results. These are qualities crucial to serving the public, particularly at the level of a county council.

As I worked with Malena on the Planning Commission, I greatly appreciated her decision-making processes: always based upon a thorough gathering of information and careful, critical analysis. For this reason, I asked Malena to serve with me as vice chair of the commission. Her approach and leadership were and are essential in commission conversations and decisions. I am confident this approach will continue and will serve well the residents of Summit County. There is a laudable history in Summit County of electing capable, competent and effective female leaders, and Malena Stevens will ably continue in that vein. Please vote for her during this month’s primary election.

Beatrice M. Peck

Former Chair and Member of Snyderville Planning Commission 2013-2019

Help enrich Park City

I am so proud to serve as the chair of the Public Art Advisory Board (PAAB). Our mission is to enrich and connect the Park City community through visual art in public spaces. I get so much joy when I travel through one of our tunnels and see the beautiful murals or walk along Poison Creek enjoying the metal sculptures. Our vision is to inspire a complete community, celebrating Park City’s vibrant history, culture and environment by maintaining and preserving the Public Art Collection. As a board we also acquire public art that aligns with the mission of the PAAB, adhering to the selection process criteria and standards while aligning projects with city’s values and priorities. We advocate for private and public collaborations, selecting public art that reflects a sense of place while creating a cohesive and relevant collection that tells the story of our community. However, most importantly we strive to engage the community through public art and this is where you come in.

The mayor and Park City Council are looking for community members to serve on PAAB to fulfill four vacant terms. Those interested in applying must have full-time residency within the limits of Park City. As a member of PAAB you and the other board members make recommendations to the City Council regarding public art planning and expenditures. The seven-member board focuses on project identification, requests for proposals, selection process (including reviewing artists’ proposals for each project) and making recommendations to City Council. Recent acquisitions include the McPolin tunnel mural by local Salt Lake artist Bill Lewis, whose design features elements of the historic McPolin Farm in colorful, contemporary style, and the EmPOWERment Utility Box project, which engaged the community in City Council’s critical priority of energy, and by soliciting art from local producers of any age, background or ability.

For more details, visit the Public Art Advisory Board page on the city’s website, which includes links to the Strategic Plan, Public Art Master Plan and policies documents at parkcity.org/government/boards-commissions/public-art-advisory-board. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. To submit applications or for questions, please contact Jenny Diersen at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org or 435-640-5063.

Beth Armstrong

Park City Public Art Advisory Board

Mask up for others

Editor, I suggest you use The Park Record to remind us of the reasons for wearing face masks and social distancing in public. The utility is limited for the wearer. The real benefit is in how a face mask and social distancing protects others should one unknowingly be infected with a disease such as COVID-19.

Most citizens are wearing face masks and glasses but many are not. It seems to me there has been insufficient emphasis by public health and political authorities that wearing a face mask and social distancing is a act of concern for others. One remains an individual and is complemented as one when one respects the needs of others, as we must now to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

Bob Becker

Pinebrook

Not ready to return

What a role reversal. Your paper was filled with edicts from Park City and Summit County: If this area is a second home for you and you’re here, leave. If you’re not here, don’t come.

I’ve paid taxes on my second home since 2006 and I’m guessing that included in my share were budget items for schools, fire, EMS, police and parks. The message was to go home!

So, it’s gonna be a while before I’m back in Utah and even longer before I’ll feel the urge to spend money on Main Street.

Park City has to go way beyond saying come on back and spend your money here to get me back in Summit County.

Bill Eshenbaugh

Thonotosassa, Florida