Letters: A thanks to community from PC Bands

A thanks to Park City community

Editor:

The PCHS Bands Sweetheart Gala — aka "Park City's Best Valentine's Date" — is right around the corner, but before the water glasses are filled and the Jazz Ensemble warms up for a night of swing tunes, I wanted to sincerely thank the entire Park City community for their support.

As the fundraising chair, I was daunted by the task of asking people who are inundated on a daily basis with requests for donations to contribute to our cause. What a joy it was, then, to witness your generosity as I made my way around the town with students from the high school's eight music performance groups!

For those who were "band nerds" themselves — and I've met so many of you these past couple months! — it made perfect sense to help augment what the district can afford to offer. To those that didn't grow up in this world it was harder to explain, but I have had the genuine pleasure of watching as you've met our students and joined in their enthusiasm as they talked about this thing they love so much.

Beyond facilitating the academics of other subjects are enormous social and emotional benefits students in music programs reap. These multi-talented young people are committed to an extraordinary level of teamwork and cooperation, must learn to face struggle and triumph equally gracefully, and own the responsibility to just plain put in the hard work. In turn, their rewards are not merely a lifelong skill or appreciation for the arts, but a level of emotional fraternity, maturity and gratitude that is equally exceptional.

Recommended Stories For You

Our students would be lost without your commitment to ensuring they have the opportunity to not simply learn to play an instrument but to also truly excel and grow, and we are grateful!

Thank you again!

Annie Last Park City

What's the point of memo?

Editor:

What is the point of writing a memo containing classified information when the clear intention is to have the memo made public? Is this the next step in republican tweetership?

Nick Wright Park City