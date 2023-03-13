Letters: An embarrassment of ginormous proportions

Park Record letters to the editor

One more time our inept Utah Legislature votes in a bill that A) negatively impacts only Summit County, B) was foisted upon us by Lobbyists who only care about who is paying them (Dakota Pacific), C) gets changed at the final bell and D) gets overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature without knowing what they are voting for. This is an embarrassment of ginormous proportions. Our elected officials are guilty of malpractice.

Three years ago it was Kirk Cullimore and Hideout foisting nonsense on Summit County and the Legislature voting blindly, then having to be recalled to repeal the bill, but in the interim it was in effect.

What do we need to do to hold our elected officials accountable? How about a law that demands our representatives actually read the legislation they are about to sign? How about legislative and public disclosure of all facets of proposed legislation, with at least a 10-day time frame for review and with no last minute changes or additions?

The process we have here is clearly not working at best, and at its worst it is being abused beyond any possible justification. And in the end, my calling this process by our elected officials “malpractice” is just me being kind. The reality is far worse.

Jim Arnold

Jeremy Ranch