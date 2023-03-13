Letters: An embarrassment of ginormous proportions
Our elected officials are guilty of malpractice.
One more time our inept Utah Legislature votes in a bill that A) negatively impacts only Summit County, B) was foisted upon us by Lobbyists who only care about who is paying them (Dakota Pacific), C) gets changed at the final bell and D) gets overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature without knowing what they are voting for. This is an embarrassment of ginormous proportions. Our elected officials are guilty of malpractice.
Three years ago it was Kirk Cullimore and Hideout foisting nonsense on Summit County and the Legislature voting blindly, then having to be recalled to repeal the bill, but in the interim it was in effect.
What do we need to do to hold our elected officials accountable? How about a law that demands our representatives actually read the legislation they are about to sign? How about legislative and public disclosure of all facets of proposed legislation, with at least a 10-day time frame for review and with no last minute changes or additions?
The process we have here is clearly not working at best, and at its worst it is being abused beyond any possible justification. And in the end, my calling this process by our elected officials “malpractice” is just me being kind. The reality is far worse.
Jim Arnold
Jeremy Ranch
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.