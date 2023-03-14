Letters: Are we getting our money’s worth?
Thank you for the review of Ms. Worel’s address (“Park City mayor touts preparations for spring flooding, wildfire season“). I had the pleasure of similar private address this past week as well.
The mayor is well spoken, earnest, and truly a nice and concerned representative of our community. No doubt she could be the best leader we have had in a very long time.
In a city handout, it is noted our budget is $256 million. Considering our population of 8,400 permanent residents, that comes to about $30,000 per resident per year (pr-py).
Comparing our budgets to: New York City (pop. 8 million) $12,500 pr-py; Longboat Key, Florida (pop. 8,200, no schools or hospitals, but occasional hurricanes and red tide) $16,000 pr-py; Winter Park, Florida (pop. 30,000) $8700 pr-py; Aspen, Colorado (pop. 7,100) $19,000 pr-py… One could go on.
One wonders, what are the reasons we spend so much more?
Mitch Levin
Park City
Letters: Are we getting our money’s worth?
In a city handout, it is noted our budget is $256 million. Considering our population of 8,400 permanent residents, that comes to about $30,000 per resident per year (pr-py).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.