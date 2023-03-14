Letters: Are we getting our money’s worth?

Park Record letters to the editor

Thank you for the review of Ms. Worel’s address (“Park City mayor touts preparations for spring flooding, wildfire season“). I had the pleasure of similar private address this past week as well.

The mayor is well spoken, earnest, and truly a nice and concerned representative of our community. No doubt she could be the best leader we have had in a very long time.

In a city handout, it is noted our budget is $256 million. Considering our population of 8,400 permanent residents, that comes to about $30,000 per resident per year (pr-py).

Comparing our budgets to: New York City (pop. 8 million) $12,500 pr-py; Longboat Key, Florida (pop. 8,200, no schools or hospitals, but occasional hurricanes and red tide) $16,000 pr-py; Winter Park, Florida (pop. 30,000) $8700 pr-py; Aspen, Colorado (pop. 7,100) $19,000 pr-py… One could go on.

One wonders, what are the reasons we spend so much more?

Mitch Levin

Park City