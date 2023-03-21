Letters: Artificial turf should be banned from schools, recreation areas

Park Record letters to the editor

Many studies have found toxic chemicals such as PFAS in artificial turfs. PFAS are highly toxic compounds that do not biodegrade and bioaccumulate in your body. These compounds are known to cause several types of cancer.

Kids playing and spending a lot of time on artificial turf are exposed to these chemicals through inhalation, ingestion, or skin absorption. The use of artificial turf in outdoor areas can also become a source of PFAS in groundwater because toxic chemicals present in the turf can leach and migrate to groundwater sources.

Many communities rely on groundwater as a source of drinking water, and once the water is contaminated with PFAS, its removal becomes very costly. A recent news article published by The Guardian mentioned a possible link between the death of several professional baseball players from a rare brain cancer and their exposure to PFAS found in the artificial turf at their training and playing facilities. Recycled tires are also incorporated into artificial turf to form black pellets used as infill. Recycled tires are a source of heavy metals such as zinc, chromium, arsenic, mercury, and lead. Chemicals such as benzene and other volatile organic compounds are also present in the infill material; these compounds are also known as carcinogenic.

As Park City and Summit County keep expanding their recreational facilities, it is essential for the public to know the dangers of artificial turf and that the kids and adults that spend a lot of time in these fields are greatly exposed to these carcinogenic compounds.

Ruby Diaz

Pinebrook