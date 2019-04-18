Letters: Bear spray case at PCHS must be taken seriously

Important questions

Editor:

The article in the April 10 edition of The Park Record which reported on the release of bear spray on April 1 in the Park City High School's lecture hall raises important questions about the consequences of such an act. According to the article, the release of the spray caused 14 people on the scene to be treated by medical personnel with one person hospitalized. The lecture hall required professional cleaning and was closed for the rest of the week. The release of bear spray may have been to prevent a lecture scheduled in the evening sponsored by the conservative Turning Point Club which featured Will Witt from Prager University, though officials have not provided information about the motive. The lecture was relocated to Ecker Hill Middle School.

The Summit County Attorney's Office filed 18 criminal charges in the 3rd District Juvenile Court against a 17-year-old boy related to this event on Wednesday. It is a good thing that local law enforcement and the county prosecutor are taking the case seriously.

It is disturbing to know that we live in a community where some do not value free expression of conflicting political and social views. If there are individuals who are not promoting the traditional view of freedom of speech in our schools, they should be called to account. America is becoming a less free place, and the loss of freedom of expression caused by violent oppression of differing opinions is a dangerous trend that must be opposed if we are to maintain an open society.

F. Joseph Feely III

Park City