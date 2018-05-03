Letters: By poking fun at lack of affordable housing, Park City Follies highlights critical issue

Image Reborn thanks Butcher's Chop House

Editor:

Breast cancer survivors who were attending an Image Reborn weekend retreat enjoyed a delicious dinner and a fun evening-out at Butcher's on a recent Saturday. Each month breast cancer survivors from Utah and all over the country relax and enjoy each other's company in donated homes and hotels in Park City. Saturday nights are reserved for a "night on the town," and Butcher's has become a favorite spot to dine and enjoy the unique mountain views at the bottom of the Town Lift. The staff looks forward to our monthly visits and treats us to fine dining at reduced rates. Image Reborn truly appreciates this consideration as well as their attention to our special dietary needs.

Image Reborn Foundation provides free renewal retreats for any woman who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. Survivors are treated to a weekend of relaxation, massages, facials, yoga, meditation and the opportunity to enjoy the company of other women who have gone through similar cancer journeys.

If you are interested in attending a retreat or donating your home for a weekend, please contact Image Reborn Foundation at: (801) 679-3065.

Faye Keller

Recommended Stories For You

Image Reborn Foundation

Follies highlights important issue

Editor:

Follies is complete for another year. One of my MANY favorite things about Park City is our ability to laugh at ourselves, accept our foibles and our differences and continue to work through our shortcomings to strive for high quality of life, inclusiveness, sustainability. It isn't easy. The solution to one problem invariably produces new problems.

Affordable housing isn't funny, but we can't hide from the issue. On my way to get a drink of water at intermission, I had a brief conversation with an old friend who is working very hard on open space issues. I was reminded of the fact that while we hate sprawl and adore our vistas and hiking trails, we've made land values prohibitive. Our brilliant planning efforts have made it very difficult to provide sufficient affordable housing. We'll never build our way out if it, but we must continue to chip away with every tool we can muster to maintain a diverse community.

Deer Valley Drive replaced Park Avenue as the highway into town, the two-lane SR224 was widened to allow more cars, we built China Bridge to park those cars and now we have too many. Bikes and buses help, but they won't prevent gridlock. Forcing people to commute from less expensive housing adds more traffic. We oppose tall buildings and density, but we're going to have to compromise somewhere.

Thanks to the fabulously gifted volunteers who work so hard to bring us the Follies every year. Some of the humor is uncomfortable. Good. We need to be uncomfortable in order to be creative. We know who we are. We can do this together.

Sally Elliott

Park City