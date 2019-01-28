Letters: Changes could make Sundance more eco-friendly

Commit to a greener Sundance

Park City wants to set an example for the rest of the world with its commitment to the environment. Yet, when Sundance arrives, we throw all that thinking out. We can do better.

If we really want to make a statement to the world, let's start with the 11 short days when the world comes to us.

Main Street Park City could be a 100 percent walking village during the festival. The entire vibe would be more relaxed and enjoyable. This would not cater only to those who can afford private transportation that clogs our streets and pollutes our air.

Imagine no more "gawker" traffic, only "walker" traffic.

As Parkites, we carry our own refillable water bottles. Yet when Sundance arrives, we allow carts full of single-use bottles to leave our markets.

Perhaps lodging should come with "complimentary" and even "logo" reusable water bottles.

Perhaps "sponsored" locations could offer them as well.

Those bottles could be refilled at movie locations and all along our "walking only" Main Street.

We manage to be 100 percent green during our Silly Sundays.

Imagine a 100 percent green Sundance Film Festival.

JFK committed to a man on the moon by the end of his decade.

Can Park City commit to a better Sundance by the end of this one?

Julie Breslin

Park City

Startling realization

As another old white guy living in Summit County, I considered myself a combination of lucky and blessed until Ken Miller set me straight. Now I realize I am a "disadvantaged minority." Unfortunately, the disadvantaged part means I won't be able to donate to his campaign.

Mike Cooper

Oakley

Now's the time to aid institute

I want to extend my gratitude to Park City Institute. Its staff, board of directors and volunteers have shown their courage, strength and integrity through their lineup of performances over the current season and past several years.

It is very difficult to stand up to those who disagree with your choice to educate a community. There are people who are against hearing a viewpoint that is contrary to their own, that they are willing to take their money and access away. I am, along with many Parkites, open to hear all sides of a subject. A few of the topics I've enjoyed are criminal justice reform, an intern's side of a sexual scandal resulting in being cyberbullied, "Fear," misogyny in a woman's story of adventure, civil liberties, drug addiction, end of life, Uganda, and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, which reaffirmed to my community and our allies there are others out there, like ourselves, through song in hopes they will lower our suicide rate.

I have lived in six cities and traveled across our country. I can tell you there isn't anything like the opportunities that we have to broaden our knowledge while helping make us be deeper, more interesting people because Park City has this institute.

This bold programming doesn't always come without consequences. This is why I'm asking you, as I move away from our enlightened town, to help PCI to continue providing world-class evenings of entertainment, education and illumination, as I have done for nearly eight years. Go to as many performances as you can. Make a donation, and if you're at the Eccles Center for Sundance, drop off your check or hand them your credit card at the box office in the lobby. Volunteer. If you have deep pockets, take time to talk with PCI about their future plans. You won't find an organization with more integrity. Don't wait as they need our help today more than anytime over their 21 years.

David W. Andrews

Park City

Dance the night away

When was the last time you were served dinner by a teenager … who was dressed in black tie?

If this is on your bucket list, or one of those "seeing is believing" moments, we can offer you that opportunity in just three short weeks!

Join us for the Sweetheart Gala on Feb. 8 at St. Mary's Church Grand Hall from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are going fast for this singular event, so act now!

The Gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Park City High School band program. The event features a catered three-course meal, a silent auction and opportunity drawing, and three hours of dancing to "big band" music performed by the award-winning PCHS Varsity Jazz Ensemble. You will hear some of the best selections of that vintage era, played and sung by our talented local young musicians. Best of all, you will be served dinner by beautifully clad members of the PCHS band program.

Tickets start at $60 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.pcbands.net. Don't miss out! Come support PC Bands while dancing the night away with your sweetheart!

Kathryn Zwack

Park City

Stand up for Prop 3

On Nov. 6, Utah voters passed Proposition 3 and finally put to rest a years-long debate. Voters chose to fully expand the Medicaid program as directed under the law, without relying on waiver approval from the Trump administration. Now, Medicaid expansion must be implemented, with enrollment beginning on April 1, as the voters decided. Vulnerable Utahns cannot wait another day to get the care they need. For some individuals, this is the help they've been waiting for in order to get healthy and get back to work. For others, this is the key to finally accessing lifesaving medical treatment before it's too late.

Yet, recent news indicates that an effort to repeal the expansion under Proposition 3 is being considered by members of the Utah Legislature. They claim the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, now Utah state law, must be repealed and replaced with their plan, which would indefinitely delay access to care.

Any delay or significant change to Proposition 3 is a repeal of the will of the people. Calling legislative actions "fixes," "tweaks," or "amendments" may soften the language around repeal, but it won't soften the harmful impact.

The Utah Legislature had six years to put together a Medicaid expansion, but it took the public to step up and get it done. Now, the same elected officials who trusted your vote to put them into office evidently don't trust your vote to expand Medicaid. Contact your legislators and the governor today and stand up for your vote, and for the health and well-being of your neighbors.

Matt Slonaker

Utah Health Policy Project executive director