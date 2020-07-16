Letters: City Hall should respect seniors’ desire to remain in their longtime center





Respect our history

To our mayor and City Council:

To end your confusion regarding the desires of Park City Seniors, the members voted and chose to stay in the building used by Park City Seniors for the past 44 years.

Not surprisingly, Kamas and Coalville Seniors are also choosing to remain in their individual centers, probably eliminating a proposed single Summit County center for seniors.

We support your goal of increasing employee housing. We agree the art space is an appropriate place. It is affordable, close to transportation and amenities like grocery stores, banks, restaurants and theaters. That land has already been purchased by the city and won’t require removal of parking and a special tree from an Old Town neighborhood. Please don’t continue with your hastily arranged building plan. Please save yourselves and us millions of tax dollars in construction and legal fees.

Park City has always had respect for its history. Just think of our amazing and amusing stories, and unique and memorable characters. In this case Otto Carpenter, Eleanor Bennet, Violet Terry and others. Oh God, I just had this terrible image of them rolling in their graves.

Personally, I think this building cannot be replaced or removed or torn down. It has earned its place on our historic register, at least on a historic home tour, perhaps featured as an exhibit in our museum. The building is sound, the story awe inspiring and the space a treasure.

Eleanor Griffin

Park City

Twenty-one cheers

Please join me in supporting People’s Health Clinic’s one and only fundraising event this year. Come join the fun and walk 21 miles in 21 days for a donation of $21 per individual or $75 for a family of four. Your unstructured walk with friends, family or your favorite dog begins on Aug. 1 and continues daily until Aug. 21, when there will be a drawing for two six-month membership generously donated by Silver Mountain Spa for all registered participants. All those who sign up also have an opportunity to purchase great experiences or gift baskets in our online silent auction. Each day we will give you creative ideas for walks in your neighborhoods, along with fitness tips. The best part of the Walk for Twenty One is you are able to enjoy our beautiful Park City summer while helping the People’s Health Clinic celebrate 21 years of serving the health needs of Wasatch and Summit counties’ uninsured population. Everyone will receive a colorful buff covering as a gift for signing up for the walk. Come join the fun by going to peopleshealthclinic.org/donate to register. Twenty-one cheers for 21 years!

Dyan Pignatelli

People’s Health Clinic board member

Keep streets free of political messages

I write about the paintings on Park City’s Main Street, which I understand city officials approved. It would interest me to know if they now regret having allowed praise of the man police shot and killed in Salt Lake City a month ago. After all, the district attorney recently decided police used appropriate force. If an armed suspect were running through my neighborhood during the night, I would hope the police would do all they can under the law to eliminate the danger. And I suspect Park City officials feel the same way. If not, they must feel at least somewhat awkward about allowing a painting on a city street to praise the man.

And as for Black Lives Matter, while I’m sure the vast majority of Park City residents are free of prejudice and racial bias, I’m also sure not all approve of how some in that movement promote their cause.

I recommend city officials concentrate on doing what they were elected to do: keep water running, sewers operating and potholes in streets filled; and see that local police and firefighters are well paid, and their departments adequately staffed. If city officials want to participate in the latest political fad, they can paint their own driveways with whatever slogans they want but should keep city streets out of it.

Better yet, they can paint “Thank You” on city streets to our police and firefighters. That’s something the entire community would agree upon, not just a few, and it would teach our children to praise those who keep us safe.

Neal Lehman

Deer Valley

A remarkable story

We were pleasantly surprised to see the beautiful picture of Ken and Beverly Hurwitz (and dog Benny) in the recent edition of The Park Record. Thank you, Park Record and Ken and Bev, for printing and sharing your story of surviving COVID-19. It is a remarkable story of love, caring and bonding together to fight off this terrible virus. Ken and Bev’s journey on this emotional roller coaster of never giving up, seeking alternative treatments, agonizing through both good and bad days, and beating the odds is nothing less than miraculous.

We would like Ken and Bev’s experience, as recorded online in a journal at caringbridge.org/visit/kennyhurwitz, to serve as a catalyst for changing behaviors of those who ignore the everyday risks this awful virus presents to us. Ken and Bev’s story should act as a wake-up call for everyone as their lives will never be the same if this virus finds and infects them.

We are grateful to all the caregivers, especially those at the LDS hospital, who helped Ken and Bev through this horrible time in their lives. Seeing Ken and Bev now walking, hiking, playing golf and riding their bikes brings profound happiness to our lives and would not be possible without their professional acts of heroism.

Speaking as neighbors and for all of Ken and Bev’s friends and loved ones from as far away as the Bronx, New York, thank you again Park Record and Ken and Bev for sharing this remarkable story for all to appreciate and learn from.

Stay safe.

Jean and Fred Fox

Park City