Letters: City Park concerts will be great — for one summer

City Park concerts will be great — for one summer

Editor:

The undersigned each supports Teri Orr and the relocation of the Big Stars Bright Nights' remaining six concerts of the 2018 season to City Park. The short notice given the series by the new owners of Deer Valley put the Park City Institute in an unenviable position for this year's performances.

However, we do not feel that the City Park venue is a long-term solution. As Old Town homeowners, we are exhausted by constant, relentless events, be they markets, bike rides, art festivals, baseball tournaments or concerts. And let's not forget the re-imagined Kimball Garage building which is yet to kick in with its private parties and rooftop music deck.

The constant noise, music, traffic and parking issues are tiresome and some consideration must be given to making Old Town a resident-friendly place, not merely an event destination.

If other events, such as the Silly Market, could be re-located (perhaps to the Deer Valley parking lots), then hosting the Big Stars Bright Nights concerts in City Park on an on-going basis would not be such an imposition on neighbors.

Recommended Stories For You

Margaret Hilliard, Ronald S. Butkovich, Carole Fontana, David Vogel, Ann Mathews, Dan Woodhead and Linda Woodhead

Old Town

***

Steps should be taken to reduce fire risk

Editor:

State, county, and city policies increase propensity for forest fires and climate change. Ungulates reduce forest fire frequencies by keeping the forest moist and providing food for birds, beetles and other species. Ungulates need to seasonally migrate north-south hundreds of miles each year. More than 80% of forest fires are man-caused! Loss of forests that sequester greenhouse gases is half the cause of climate change.

How to reduce forest fire risk:

1) Build wildlife road crossings meeting federal highway administration (FHWA) guidelines. UDOT's alleged wildlife road crossings do not meet minimum FHWA guidelines for low habitat value multi-use wildlife crossings and are unlikely to be used by moose.

2) Bar anti-wildlife "privacy" fencing enclosing private land.

3) Cut lower branches of tall trees to 5-plus feet high to prevent grass fires from igniting deadwood of low branches.

4) Make a revenue-sharing pact with Summit County in exchange for not approving any more sprawling development around Park City. Roads and developments in mountain forests remove wildlife habitat and increase human caused fires.

5) Bar summer use of motorized recreational vehicles in the forest. The Dollar Ridge fire, I believe, was started by such a vehicle.

6) Lobby Salt Lake County to allow efficient wood stove burning to heat homes. Burning wood efficiently does not add to the existing carbon cycle and removes fire tinder; natural gas and coal add to total atmospheric greenhouse gases. Natural gas has 40 times the greenhouse gas effect as carbon and its mining releases lots of it.

7) Pressure Vail to cut its standing deadwood and provide it as firewood.

I am a purveyor of unsolicited advice of dubious value after doing independent research, listening, and taking graduate courses in biology, ecology, math, computer science, economics, political science (an oxymoron), and city and municipal planning.

Kathy Dopp

Park City

***

City must be flush with cash

Editor:

I was delighted, ecstatic actually, to read on the front page of last Saturday's Park Record that our city's budget is absolutely flush with cash! We can now indulge ourselves in a variety of critical activities to "build and preserve a complete community," create an "inventory of services" (apparently we don't know what services are currently provided) and find gaps where we can spend more money on "social equity" (not sure what that is) so that "minor technical problems are not elevated into stifling community issues." And here I thought that we would have to have another bond issue to pay for more open space.

Any creative writing professor would be proud of the number of touchy-feely, feel-good phrases that were packed into that article. Taxpayers, however, might be less enthusiastic at the total lack of facts, specifics, requirements and measurable objectives laid out for our aspiring "community convener." We apparently have a $100,000 solution in search of a problem.

Ken Miller

Park City