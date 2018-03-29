Letters: Community support for Parkland students appreciated

Suicide prevention effort is important

Editor:

I am responding to an article, "Utah youth suicide prevention task force report reflects strategies employed in Summit County and in schools", published on February 28, 2018, written by James Hoyt. It is wonderful to read that Governor Gary Herbert's Teen Suicide Prevention Task Force is in agreement with Summit County for prevention plans being implemented in the schools and community. It was also nice to read that Gov. Herbert and Sen. Orrin Hatch have been vocal in addressing the epidemic with Utah youth, even the LGBTQ youth. Our state has been suffering long enough with youth suicide and I was proud to hear of the actions being taken by Utah leaders in suicide prevention.

I believe this type of prevention education is so important for our schools and community. Using and teaching strategies as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a great start to help youth, teachers, and parents become aware of kids suffering and to have the tools to help them. To read that according to the Summit County Hearth Department, a quarter of local students have wanted to attempt suicide is just a daunting and distressing thought. Knowing that Summit County is taking such steps toward prevention gives me hope that we can save lives and conquers this tragic epidemic.

Tereza Norkova Midvale

Community support for Parkland students appreciated

Editor:

I was pleased to be contacted by the mother of two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors about her family's visit to Park City for spring break during March for Our Lives. She informed me that her daughters and their friend wanted to participate in Park City's march and rally to share their horrific experience and honor their classmates and teachers whose lives were brutally taken during the February 14th mass shooting. It seemed only fitting that we welcome these three courageous students with love and support. I'd like to express sincere gratitude to the many local businesses who demonstrated Park City's tremendous generosity by donating items and services to help elevate their spirits and ensure a wonderful visit to our amazing town. The girls were truly overwhelmed by this show of support, which, once again made me proud to be a longtime resident of this remarkable community.

Congratulations to the students of Park City who led the community in showing solidarity with this nationwide movement calling for stricter gun control to help improve the safety of all Americans. Let's hope this ignites the changes many of us have been longing for.

Hilary Reiter Wanship

Word is spreading about Solomon Fund

Editor:

I would like to sincerely thank the Park Record for publishing an editorial about the Solomon Fund (on my birthday no less). The entire town has embraced our initiative but the more individuals who know about what we are doing and accomplishing the better. The Park Record helps us with all our efforts. We deeply appreciate the articles they write about us and our important work.

For all of you out there, we would love it if you would Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deportesenparkcity. We don't hassle you. We translate into Spanish anything we can about what is going on around town for the younger crowd. You could see what we do.

Beano Solomon Park City