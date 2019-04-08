Letters: Congress must expand access to hospice care

Expand access to care

Editor:

In this last election, we saw candidates and incumbents alike campaigning for changes to our fragmented and broken health care system. Now that the 116th Congress has convened, I want to remind members of Congress that the Medicare Hospice Benefit is a person-centered program that works and a coordinated benefit that matters deeply to many Americans. For those unfamiliar with hospice care, it is not a place or a limited benefit only for those in the final hours of life. Hospice is the original coordinated model of care, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of providers to meet all aspects of a patient's physical, spiritual and emotional needs. Additionally, hospice cares for the family of the patient as well, including providing grief and bereavement services after the patient's death. No other health care sector is required to address all aspects of a patient and family's health and wellbeing. As our new Congress looks to strengthen our health system, they should build upon the success of the hospice model and expand access to comprehensive, coordinated care for those facing serious illness and the end of life.

Stephanie Puffer

Eagle Mountain

***

Fascism is better than nuclear war

Editor:

Is American fascism the best way to avoid World War III? While our military gets ready to shift from limited insurgency containment to a big missile arms race it might be constructive to take a closer look at the nascent Trump Plan. Arguably, as our government continues to more closely resemble those of Russia or China, a really big confrontation simply becomes redundant. Although fascism has gotten some bad press it's probably better than nuclear war.

Recommended Stories For You

Nick Wright

Park City