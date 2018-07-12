Letters: Consider giving the gift of life by donating a kidney

Consider donating a kidney

Editor:

Tom Clyde's column on his niece receiving a kidney from a stranger may have given a misleading impression regarding donors recovery. As a 63 year-old donor, I was hospitalized for 2 nights and my remaining kidney is doing just fine 7 years later. My donation to a stranger started a chain that enabled several people to receive kidneys. For those who can please consider kidney donation, the gift of life.

Moira Wright

Midway

***

Grant shows power of women and girls

Editor:

When the women and girls of Park City join together, they're an unstoppable force — and the Park City Community Foundation's Women's Giving Fund makes it possible. With a mission of supporting women and children in need, WGF awards high-impact grants to local organizations that are making a difference. With 1,300+ members and an endowment of $1.5 million and growing, the Women's Giving Fund is more than a circle of philanthropists. It's an entire community of women helping women.

On July 9th, the fourth recipient of the Woman's Giving Fund $33,000 endowment was announced. Congratulations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, the 2018 grant recipient. Arts-Kids and Holy Cross Ministries were the other non-profit finalists with goals to better serve the women and children in our community.

In the past three years grants have been endowed to the following non-profits:

•$30,000 grant to PC Tots, to provide affordable daycare for families in the greater Park City area. PC Tots now has two centers offering quality, early education and childcare to 102 children, for up to 11 hours a day, 5 days a week, every week of the year.

•$30,000 grant to Children's Justice Center, to fund a medical room in Park City for children who experience abuse. Abused children now have a safe and more welcoming environment for their initial visit to the Justice Center.

•$30,000 grant to Peace House, to support their transitional housing program for victims of domestic violence. Currently under construction, the new facility will offer transitional and emergency housing, and expanded support services in a safe, secure, comfortable environment.

Women and children in Summit County need our continued support. The more our endowment grows, the larger our future grants can be. We always welcome new members; so please consider joining Women's Giving Fund. http://parkcitycf.org/givewgf/.

Mary Leader

Women's Giving Fund grants committee