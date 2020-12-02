Letters, Dec. 2-4: Enforcement of public health orders is lacking





Anarchy, as usual

Seriously shocked was my first reaction to the arrest of a man at the Salt Lake City airport for refusing to wear a mask. Actual enforcement of public health orders is so rare in Utah that this affair stands out even more than Trump’s waistline.

But on reflection, it makes sense. Commercial airports are not really part of their communities, or even their states and nations. When you cross the airport threshold you enter some kind law enforcement twilight zone where no nonsense — zero — is tolerated in defense of public safety. Ironic, given that airports and airliners are already one of the safest places you can be, pandemic or not.

So don’t read too much into this. Anarchy as usual will continue in the Beehive State, most clearly as regards pandemic regulations, but also in realms like conservation and discrimination, where our population of law enforcement drones traditionally ignores the laws it does not like.

Tom Horton

Prospector

Little effort goes long way

Did you know that if you are shopping online this year you can double the benefit of your efforts by simply using Amazon Smile instead of just Amazon? At no additional cost to you, a portion of your purchase can be returned to benefit Paws for Life Utah, a local animal rescue organization. So far this year PFLU has received nearly $3,000 from this program to help defray the cost of helping our animal kinship. All you have to do is go to smileamazon.com, register Paws for Life Utah as your charity and then shop as usual. It is easy and seamless. Please remember every time you go to Amazon to shop, you must go through smileamazon.com. Shopping this way makes me feel less guilty about buying that one gift for me and it brings a big smile to my face knowing I’m helping out our furry friends at the same time. This little effort goes a long way!

Pat Vaughn

Midway