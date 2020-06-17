Letters: Development plan for PCMR lots is flawed





PCMR project is flawed

I am writing regarding PEG Companies’ plan to develop the base of the Park City Mountain Resort. I have looked at the PEG website and it is immediately apparent that the designs are seriously flawed. This project does not fit anywhere within Park City, especially not in Old Town or at the base of the resort. The buildings are massive, bulky, unattractive and these designs are very uncreative.

Community plazas: PEG’s website offers a few paragraphs vaguely describing “large group events” “and “retail and restaurant space.” Any community plazas should be expansive and welcoming with natural features such as trees and provide free public access to truly wide open community spaces that are not just places created to funnel people into money-making corrals.

Traffic improvements: PEG says they are coming up with “traffic Improvements.” I think it’s ironic when developers of projects of this size say they are coming up with traffic improvements while they are going to create large traffic problems. They try to create the illusion that they are coming in to save the day. PEG’s project will create many traffic impacts.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Affordable and employee housing: I am encouraged to see that this is proposed in phase one of construction. The PEG website does not include many details. Affordable housing is not easy, as the city well knows. Just because PEG says they will build it does not mean that it will be attainable or affordable or satisfy the needs of the community. The location of parking is not mentioned on PEG’s website.

In conclusion, the drawings on PEG’s website are just plain unattractive, massive and do not fit in with Park City especially at the base of the ski resort and especially in Old Town. This project is far from compatible or beneficial to Park City in its current proposal.

Rich Wyman

Prospector

Stevens is the best leader

Summit County is a wonderful place to live and, because of that, is growing rapidly. We have urban and rural type problems, and the current pandemic is exacerbating those problems. These things we know. However, Summit County is also fortunate to have some great candidates willing to serve in public office and take on these challenges. One of those candidates is Malena Stevens, who is running for Summit County Council Seat C.

The reasons I will be voting for Malena are three-fold. First, I have seen her patient and collaborative leadership style as a member of Park City Leadership Class 25. During our class projects and planning she brought people together and helped organize us in a non-melodramatic style that was refreshing and effective.

Second, Malena has demonstrated an understanding and compassion for important community issues with her work on the Summit County Domestic Violence Coalition, as a victim advocate coordinator with Park City Police, and as a member of the Affordable Housing Task Force. A person with experience addressing women’s issues, strategic decision-making, and budget are critical moving forward. Having a woman’s perspective on County Council is of extreme importance to me and, likely, many of you.

Third, Malena is caring and conscientious. She follows through on what she says she is going to do and does not pass the buck down the road. She has demonstrated these qualities as a member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and through her experience on the Kimball Junction Master Plan Committee. The community needs strong, diverse leadership to best address current problems. Malena is that leader, and I encourage you to join me in supporting Malena Stevens for Summit County Council. She will be a hardworking, honest and thoughtful member of Summit County Council, creating a better future for all residents of Summit County.

Alisa Schofield

Summit Park

Carson endorses Stevens

The upcoming Democratic primary election will determine who will serve as your next Summit County Council member for Seat C. It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Summit County in this seat for the past 7 1/2 years. I’ve learned just how important diverse backgrounds are to a well-functioning council; our talents complement each other well. Malena Stevens, with her strong background in governmental budgeting, law enforcement, social services, Planning Commission, and master’s in public administration, will be an excellent addition to the current skillsets.

Malena has worked with the Park City Police Department as a victim’s advocate and executive assistant to Chief Wade Carpenter. She understands how to work with victims of violent crime and how law enforcement agencies operate, two critical perspectives in today’s environment. She prepares the budget and works diligently to adjust for significant revenue decline due to COVID-19. She chaired the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and served on related committees. With service on the Suicide Prevention and Domestic Violence Coalitions in addition to Summit County Behavioral Health Committee, Malena brings a critical depth of knowledge to many areas of the council’s strategic priorities.

Malena reached out to me over two years ago to discuss running for office. She is serious about this position and has prepared herself well. She brings the experience of a wife and mother of a son soon to enter our public schools. While gender shouldn’t be the defining factor in any race, diversity is important. I am the sole women on our council, and one of a handful of county councilors/commissioners in Utah. Our elected officials should be representative of our community. Gender is just the start. Please vote for Malena Stevens, an experienced, thoughtful, practical and successful professional who will work for the residents of Summit County.

Kim Carson

Summit County Council

Stevens will meet the moment

We live in extraordinary times. Our society, indeed the entire world, is convulsing — collectively rebelling against the injustices that are visited upon our fellow citizens with such alarming regularity. And the moment is long overdue: We have decided it is time to have a hard, honest conversation about systemic racism and inequality in general. But we need strong leadership to facilitate this discussion.

Summit Council Candidate Malena Stevens is a leader for this moment. She is empathetic and honest, and holds both herself and others to account. As victim advocate coordinator for the Park City Police Department, Malena worked at the intersection of compassion and accountability. Her job was to counsel residents who had just suffered a trauma — helping them navigate a complex system while ensuring their rights were protected. And in her current role as assistant to Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, Malena works in service of that department’s philosophy: responsible, community-centric policing that imbues dignity to all residents.

We should all be accountable to each other — and to our broader community. This is what Malena understands: Leaders must be honest, empathetic and ultimately responsible if they are to enact real, lasting change.

Malena Stevens embodies the characteristics we most need during these extraordinary times. I am proud to support her for Summit County Council.

Elizabeth Quinn Fregulia

Silver Springs

We could use Goldwater

I strongly agree with Amy Roberts’ column in the June 10-12 edition, but not for the reason she promotes. She asks where is Barry Goldwater now when we need him?

In point of fact, the country needed Goldwater in 1964. Instead we got Lyndon Johnson, his huge costly government expansion labeled The Great Society, and an unbelievable escalation of the Vietnam War, which he and Defense Secretary McNamara were never committed to winning.

Sen. Goldwater favored limited government, personal responsibility and a victory in Vietnam.

The U.S. would look much different today if Goldwater had prevailed in 1964. I agree with Ms. Roberts — we could definitely use another Goldwater today.

Roger Stark

Heber City

A better place to live

Park City Rotary Club has been serving our community since 1980; we are now celebrating 40 years. As one of three Rotary clubs serving our community, we’ve been proud to see our community come together to help our neighbors, especially during what has undoubtedly been a very challenging spring.

Recently, Summit County residents donated over 1,500 pounds of hygiene and cleaning supplies to benefit the Christian Center of Park City. Once again, Outlets Park City was kind enough to allow us use of their parking lot to receive the donations. That same day, dozens of local businesses came by St. Mary’s to pick up hand sanitizer in a project coordinated with our sister club, Sunrise Rotary. And last month, over 300 cars donated non-perishable food items in our community’s first food pantry drive since the pandemic began. Our friends at Twilight and Sunrise Rotary also helped manufacture face shields and other personal protection equipment to help our small businesses.

Last week, as part of our longstanding tradition of holding candidate forums, our three local media companies worked together to introduce the County Council candidates to the community. Thank you to The Park Record, KPCW Radio and Park City Television for joining us for a valuable hour-long live broadcast with Canice Harte and Malena Stevens.

This spring, our local club fund drive grew fourfold with matching grants to help support the Park City Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund.

Around the world, there are 35,000 Rotary clubs just like ours, with 1.2 million Rotarians dedicated to service. But it takes an entire community for it to work. Thank you, Park City and Summit County residents, for so generously supporting our work in making our community a better place for all of us to live.

Colin DeFord

Park City Rotary Club president

Canice is committed

I am voting for Canice Harte and I hope you will join me. I have known Canice for five years as an employer, mentor and friend. You may know him from Park City Running Company in Pinebrook or the Sunday mornings that he started to bring our community of runners together each week or from the Moose on the Loose trail running series that he co-founded to get our kids out on the trails and raise money for the Youth Sports Alliance. Behind the scenes he has also spent countless hours in Synderville Basin Planning Commission meetings working on our behalf as a volunteer commissioner to ensure that decisions are made that reflect the needs and interests of our community. He also has two young daughters in Park City’s public schools, is an advocate for open space and trails and supports our arts nonprofits. All of these things indicate to me that Canice is committed to our community, our youth and our collective future. He is the leader that we need right now on the Summit County Council and I hope that you will join me in supporting his bid for Seat C.

Dana Bruschke

Summit Park