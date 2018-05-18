Letters: Dog owners are responsible for their pets on trails

Firefighters step up for Image Reborn

Editor:

The firemen of Station #34 in Deer Valley surprised and delighted eight breast cancer survivors who had gathered together for a free weekend retreat this past April in Park City. These ladies had attended an Image Reborn Foundation renewal retreat and had just enjoyed a weekend of relaxation and pampering when they were joined by the wonderful guys at Station #34 for photographs and fun. The firemen "came to their rescue" as they showered each lady with a bright pink boa, a lovely rose and a warm hug. Their outpouring of love and support was the perfect send-off from an incredible and memorable Image Reborn Retreat.

The Image Reborn Foundation provides free weekend retreats to any woman who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. These retreats are held once a month in donated luxury residences and hotels in Park City and Deer Valley. Women from Utah and all over the country are treated to a weekend of massages, facials, gourmet meals, yoga and much more. It is a special time where women can bond and spend time with fellow survivors who understand the rigors and unique concerns of living with breast cancer.

For the past two years, the firefighters of Station #34 have been saving the hearts of breast cancer survivors by posing with them for their photo shoot on the last day of their retreat. These photographs are playful and fun with the firemen hamming it up by lying in full repose atop the fire engine with a rose in their teeth and a boa flung around their shoulders. Not to be outdone, the ladies clown around for the camera by donning the firefighters' heavy jacket and grabbing the helmets and hoses for a fabulous photo shoot.

The simple act of giving roses and hugs can do wonders for any woman, but especially when they come from the Park City firefighters! Image Reborn thanks the firemen of Station #34 for their heroic act of making our breast cancer survivors feel special and loved!!

Faye Keller

Image Reborn Foundation

***

Recent letter to editor was off base

Editor:

A response to Mr. Wright's 5-12 editor letter. Dear Sir, President Trump did not abrogate a treaty since Mr. Obama never presented anything to Congress for its advise and consent. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an agreement between Mr. Obama, the Heads of State of six other countries and Iran. Mr. Obama, as President, made the agreement without consulting Congress and Mr. Trump, as President, has unmade it. As to liars, who said this about the Affordable Care Act: "If you like your health plan you can keep your health plan, period", "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor," "The ACA won't add a dime to the deficit", Obamacare "will cut the cost of a typical family's premium by up to $2,500.00" and "no family making less than $250,000.00 will see any form of tax increase"?

Thomas Hurd

Park City

***

Trump did not rescind a treaty

Editor:

Nick Wright asked how a "moron like Trump" could unilaterally "decide to abrogate an International Treaty." The answer is that the Iran deal wasn't a treaty because President Obama knew it wouldn't get approved by Congress (even some Democrats were opposed), and made it an executive action of the President acting alone. Everyone knew this, because it was much discussed at the time, including the fact that the Obama approach meant that any subsequent President could end the deal for the U.S., which was reasonably possible given the deal's implicit endorsement of nuclear weapons for Iran in the medium term.

So, who's the moron?

Ed Robinson

Park City

***

Clean-up effort was a success

Editor:

A big "thank you" to Recycle Utah, Park City Municipal, The Winter Sports School, the Hyatt Centric Hotel, Park City Lodging, Park City Council Members and all the other volunteers for making this past Saturday's "Pride in your Park Cleanup" a successful event. Over fifty (50) participants collected fifty-seven (57) "very large" bags of trash/litter from our environment. Community caring and activism at its best. Thank you to all who participated.

David Nicholas

Park City

***

Rubin is the choice for Wasatch Back

Editor:

The choice of the next State Senator for the District that covers much of the Wasatch Back is about to take place. The 26th District includes Park City, Heber City, Midway, Kamas and several smaller towns.

This choice is going to be made by registered Republicans who will receive ballots in the mail in the first week of June. The 26th District, which also includes all of Uintah, Daggett and Duchesne Counties, is so heavily Republican that the primary winner is a lock to win the general election in November.

Park City, Summit and Wasatch Counties have not had a Senator hail from our area since the District was devised. And if we don't elect Jack Rubin in this election, a Republican from Park City, we may not have representation for a long, long time.

The seat has been held by residents of the Uintah Basin. This is due to the gerrymandered nature of the District. Summit County is sliced into two Senate Districts and Wasatch County into three. Following the 2020 census, there will be another round of redistricting. Without an elected official in the Senate from the Wasatch Back, more marginalization is highly likely.

This is a call to Park City and ALL of the 26th District to support Jack Rubin. Without him the voices of the Wasatch Back may never be heard in the Utah Senate.

All of us in the Wasatch Back Need Jack Rubin in the Utah State Senate!

Brad Kliber

Park City

***

Letter writer was ill-informed

Editor:

An ill-informed writer recently wrote a letter to the Park Record asking how President Trump can be trusted when he abrogated an "International Treaty" without consulting Congress, etc. One can only assume the writer was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action, which purported to govern Iran's march to become a nuclear weapon nation. To enlighten the writer, it was an agreement, not a treaty, because President Obama knew the senate, which ratifies treaties, would not approve the agreement, for all the obvious reasons. So President Obama exercised his executive authority to bind the United States to the agreement. As a consequence, President Trump can justifiably exercise the same authority to unbind us without going to congress. The lesson: ill-informed writers of letters to a widely read publication, perhaps blinded by ideology, should do their homework before embarrassing themselves publicly.

Bill Redkey

Heber City

***

Dog owners are responsible for pets

Editor:

The debate of dog owners letting their dogs run free in off leash areas as well as those area's like Jeremy Ranch's trails, which aren't off leash is finally coming to a boil. Many dog owners, think it's okay for Rover to run free in the middle of active thoroughfares, and then blame bikers, if the dog gets hit. Would these same types of dog owners let a child roam in an active thoroughfare of cars? If the answer is no, then why on earth do these dog owners think it's okay to let their dogs run free on active mtn biking trails? It's not the biker's fault if a dog gets hit while being loose in the middle of the trail. It's the owner's fault for putting that dog in that situation. As a biker myself, it gets pretty tiring when senseless dog owners always blame bikers for the inconvenience of their animal roaming free on heavily trafficked trails.

Get a clue dog owners. You're equally responsible for keeping your dog safe as the bikers are for keeping reasonable speeds. And on trails like Jeremy Ranch's Fink Again, 24/7, and the like, those are not designated off leash open space. So if you wouldn't let your child roam free in the middle of Sackett Rd, then don't let your dog roam free in the middle of the trail either.

With trail etiquette already compromised by bikers and dog owners alike, and the overcrowding and dissolving of trails by development, and Summit County Building Department's lack of preservation, the last thing we need are trail wars involving man's best friend.

Andre Palai

Jeremy Ranch