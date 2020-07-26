Letters: End the posturing about the Hideout annexation and find a solution





Needless posturing

Over the past few weeks, I have read with interest about Hideout’s intention to annex land in Summit County.

This is something I first heard about on the radio over a year ago, and living on the S.R. 248 corridor, I was curious if my property would be affected. So far it is not, so maybe I can offer the following solution to this kerfuffle.

From the annexation maps I have seen, I note that Hideout inadvertently left out the Superfund site on Richardson Flat. May I suggest that in the spirit of cooperation, that property be annexed into Hideout? I am sure that the current owners would happily transfer all rights and obligations to the town of Hideout as well.

Additionally, I have read that Hideout is burdened with the high costs of maintaining a golf course. Using the same laws that Hideout is using to annex parts of Richardson Flat, perhaps Park City or Summit County would consider annexing this golf course. This would relieve Hideout of the financial burden, and pass this recreation facility to an entity with deeper pockets, and more expertise in getting the highest usage from an asset.

One of the arguments for the annexation is the need for commercial and retail space.

As an alternative to the annexation of the golf course, maybe Hideout should consider converting the golf course property into a lucrative strip mall. This would be more convenient to their residents, and would no doubt draw a lot of traffic from people heading for the Uintas.

Now that I have everybody in an uproar, let’s all settle down, stop posturing and figure out how to come to a compromise. Why don’t all parties get together over coffee, spend some time talking about their families and how they are handling this pandemic, and then maybe see if they can do some old fashion “horse trading,” out of the spotlight that forces all parties to an “all-or-nothing” posture.

Thomas Smith

Kamas

Humbled by community support

Thank you to everyone in Park City and beyond who made Park City Ski & Snowboard’s (PCSS) Fourth of July “Fun Run” a huge success. Although the run was virtual this year, having 400 people participate, safely and at their own pace, while keeping this community tradition alive felt really special. The Fun Run is a 38-year-old community tradition started by Gary and Jana Cole. Thank you, Cole Sport, for working with PCSS to keep this tradition alive! I would also like to thank our community sponsors — Industrial Supply, Clifford Builders, Silver King Coffee, Vinto Pizzeria and Alpine Promotions — and everyone who participated. The Fun Run raised $10,000 in much-needed funds to support local winter sport athletes. I am humbled by the community spirit in our town and its love of sport.

Christie Hind

Park City Ski and Snowboard executive director

It is a time for change

Several recent guest editorials have questioned the appropriateness of the four murals painted on Park City’s Main Street. One of the murals supported the cause abbreviated as Black Lives Matter. Installing a temporary mural supporting citizens of our nation who are not treated equally by law enforcement and our criminal justice system is not about “picking favorites” or not valuing “all lives.”

The artist who created the mural in question described what the current racial profiling situation in Utah is like for him and his children in a recent KPCW news article. Racism is still common in our state.

Many members of our community feel that this is a time for change and change will only happen when a majority of our representatives in government, at all levels, are aware of a groundswell of demonstrated demand for change. Obviously what we have been doing for the past 120 years does not work, so maybe a different approach is required.

If the City Council and mayor or the Summit County Council do not represent the interests of our community, they can be removed from office when we exercise our right to vote.

Mike Washington

Snyderville Basin

Mural is a call to action

When my husband and I walked onto Main Street on a recent Sunday, I was delighted to see myriads of people working on a mural. At the time I was not aware that they were repairing damage caused by vandalism to the original mural.

I was overjoyed to be in a city which celebrated diversity and was not afraid to show it boldly.

As I walked down a street free of cars, I knew I was in a city that accepted that work needed to be done to improve the lives of residents who had long suffered from discrimination. But the words and phrases painted along the mural made clear this was a work in progress that would take everyone to bring to fruition.

I am also dismayed by the attitude of the Historic Park Street Alliance. I wish that it had fully supported this artistic celebration of life as it is now and how we would like it to be in the future.

This mural is a joyous and serious call to action through art.

Patricia Johns

Grand Junction, Colorado

Weigh in on proposal

In 2008, western Summit County taxpayers approved a $25 million open-space bond to secure open space in Kimball Junction’s newly proposed Tech Park development.

As the community representative for BOSAC (Basin Open Space Advisory Committee), I remember one of the key criteria for spending these open space monies was an analysis of how much housing density we could remove from the developer’s proposed plan.

We then unanimously recommended this bond to the County Council for two reasons: It would secure the open views and recreational lands along S.R. 224, and it would permanently eliminate about 800 residential units from the developer’s plan.

Today, new developers are asking for a change of use from the original plan. One of the more glaring requests is for 1,100 housing units. This request undoes one of the most important reasons we agreed to pay such a premium for this land in the first place.

Tuesday afternoon, July 28, there is a public hearing on this newly proposed Tech Park plan in front of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

The county is under no obligation to permit the developer’s requested change of us. But they need to hear from their taxpayers. Please weigh in by Zoom call.

Debi Scoggan

Snyderville Basin