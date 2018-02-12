Letters: Former Park City mayor says saving Osguthorpe Farm is critical

Beware of parking hazard

Editor:

I, too, went to the Drifter show at the Egyptian on Friday night. I entered the parking garage off Marsac so I was at the roof top level. This was my first time using this facility since the new fee regulations. I pulled in, got my ticket, and proceeded to find a parking spot. All at once I heard this terrible noise and my car came to a crashing stop. I hit a concrete block that for some reason sits near the driveway and parking spaces. Although there are lights way above it in the dark it is invisible especially since it sits below the level of my car's windows. I left the show early because I was so distraught about my car. In leaving I too had difficulty getting my credit card to read and let me out. Luckily I was the only one in line.

My car is now at a collision shop with close to $3,000 worth of damage. Hard to believe that going around 5-7 mph could cause that much destruction. To add insult to injury I still had to pay $6 to get out of the parking lot.

I contacted the Parking department at City Hall to tell them that this hazard should be better marked. As of Tuesday afternoon, nothing had been done. So beware of yet another hazard at China Bridge!

Ann Deutschlander

Kamas

Former mayor backs push to save farm

Editor:

During my three terms as Mayor of Park City, one of my proudest accomplishments was the preservation of open space.

While there was much debate and even some angst at the time, Parkites and their elected leaders ultimately came together and did the right thing. They protected what are now two icons of our community — the 115-acre McPolin Farm on Route 224 and 690-acre Round Valley.

Today, it's impossible to think of Park City without these two landmarks.

I feel the same way about the 158-acre Osguthorpe Farm located along Old Ranch Road and adjacent to Willow Creek Park.

Today it too is the subject of much debate and angst over its future, but deserves to be saved. It is, as a working farm and open space, a Heritage Amenity as defined by the Snyderville Basin General Plan. Further, the farm is the very last un-platted parcel of land on Old Ranch Road.

I firmly believe that 10, 20, even 50 years from now future residents of our community will say to one another, "Can you imagine Park City without the Osguthorpe Farm?"

The Summit Land Conservancy needs to raise $200,000 by the end of February to take the next big step toward protecting the Osguthorpe Farm as open space forever. Let's make this happen. Future Parkites will thank us.

Brad Olch

Park City

Now is time to save farm

Editor:

It's no surprise that a big part of what makes Park City and the Snyderville Basin such a special place is the value our community places on our open spaces. Protecting the scenic beauty and providing recreational opportunities is so important to this community that we have voted to raise our taxes and passed a number of Open Space bonds in recent years. When we think open space we often associate it as an undisturbed natural setting. But I don't think anyone would disagree that the remaining agricultural open lands, which truly defines Summit County, are also valuable open spaces worth preserving.

We have a tremendous opportunity to preserve the 158-acre Osguthorpe farm — one of the last remaining agricultural parcels in the heart of Snyderville Basin — which is in imminent danger of being sold and developed. When you hike the trail at Willow Creek park or drive down Old Ranch Road, it hard to believe this wonderful green pasture still exists in Snyderville Basin. This parcel is what defines the agrarian character of this area … it IS the "Old Ranch" of Old Ranch Road.

The Summit Land Conservancy is leveraging local dollars 4-1 thanks to $8.7 million in federal funding and the Osguthorpe family's contribution. The best part about it is that the remaining money can be funded through private donations (those already pledged and new ones) in combination with utilizing the existing BOSAC bond money — which was dedicated by Basin taxpayers in 2014 to fund open space parcels within Snyderville Basin.

There has been tremendous community support thus far however Summit Land Conservancy still needs an additional $3.2 million ($200k before February 28th, then the final $3 million by the end of the year) to save this magnificent agricultural parcel. Please go to wesaveland.org BEFORE FEB 28th to donate and encourage your Summit County Council to use some of the existing BOSAC funds to preserve the Last Ranch on Old Ranch Road. It's now or never friends.

Sean Morgan

Snyderville Basin