Letters: Grateful for Park City’s teachers during challenging time



Letters

Grateful for the hard work

Thank you to the Park City School District and teachers for their thoughtful and nimble response to educate our students at home! We are so lucky that our students already have laptops in place for home learning and are familiar with many of the programs and protocols for using them successfully. I’ve been so impressed with the efforts made by my daughters’ teachers to engage them online and develop routines for them to stay on track academically during this challenging time. Many educators have even integrated COVID-19 and the recent earthquake into their lessons. You are an impressive group and we are all so grateful for your hard work!

Stephanie Donovan

Snyderville Basin

Support Local Journalism Donate



Drink your medicine

“Drink lots of fluids,” doctors always advise their sick patients, but many people don’t seem to take such advice seriously. Though I am no longer a practicing physician, I was recently consulted by a person who was worried that their coronavirus-infected spouse was getting weaker and weaker but was unwilling to drink because they didn’t feel thirsty. After that sufferer increased their fluid intake, the lethargy improved.

Many infected persons do not feel thirst and are not intrinsically motivated to increase their fluid intake in spite of having high fever. Yet even a minimal rise in body temperature can cause dehydration. Many of the symptoms of a febrile illness, such as headache, body aches, weakness and fatigue are actually caused by the intracellular dehydration that results from fever. Dehydration may be further aggravated by excessive urine output or diarrhea, which may also occur with coronavirus.

Increasing your fluid intake means drinking much more than you might normally be inclined to do. Any nonalcoholic or non-caffeinated beverage will do. If the patient will only drink caffeinated tea or Coke, that’s still better than not drinking.

Failure to stay well hydrated stresses the heart, the kidneys, the brain and every other organ and cell in your body, making you sicker. Even a very minimal level of dehydration can impair cognition, judgment, mood, energy, coordination and the ability to fight the infection.

It is also important to increase your salt intake when you increase your fluid intake, but persons with heart failure or kidney disease should check with their personal physicians regarding intake of fluid and salt. For everyone else, it doesn’t matter whether or not you feel thirsty. If you have a febrile illness, and especially if you have diarrhea, drinking extra fluids is your most important “medicine.”

Beverly Hurwitz

Park City

Stevens is the leader we deserve

Summit County deserves a leader with experience in the front lines.

Malena Stevens is that leader with her experience in public service. I have had the opportunity to observe her honesty as well as her pragmatic and hopeful insights into our community’s problems and needs. Her willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns are just what Summit County residents need. I believe she is well qualified to continue the amazing work that the Summit County Council has begun and will be a great addition to the council.

Malena has been a prominent voice in community affairs and volunteer programs. Her experience in working for the Park City Police Department, volunteering her time with the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, and various other committees are evidence of both skill and dedication all on top of being an amazing mother. She has also been a spokesperson for the prevention of domestic violence and suicide, both issues we, unfortunately, see in our community. For these reasons, I confidently recommend her for Seat C of the Summit County Council.

Junior Enrique Sanchez

Park City

County will be better off with Stevens

I have lived in Park City for a long time — both as a teenager and an adult — and I am now raising three young daughters and a son in Summit County. Having lived through the changes that have taken place in this county, I have been impacted by the policy decisions made.

I truly believe that it is so important for our County Council to have diversity. Decisions are different when we are represented by people with different backgrounds, and it is critical that we have women representing a county. Kim Carson has been such an essential voice on Summit County Council for the better part of a decade, and her influence has made an enormous impact. Just as Kim has endorsed Malena Stevens to replace her on the Summit County Council, I want to also voice my enthusiastic support.

Malena has been contributing to this community in countless ways during the eight years she has lived in Summit County. Through her work at Park City Police Department, she understands law enforcement and emergency management. This, we are all too aware, is crucial for our leaders amid the current COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding uncertainty. Malena established the Victim Advocacy Program for Park City Police Department and understands how to act quickly and how to effectively help during a crisis. Her experience working on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Taskforce, Kimball Junction Master Plan Committee, and her master of public administration degree have fortified Malena’s understanding of the planning process. Additionally, she has fantastic ideas for improvements to the code which will safeguard our quality of life.

Malena is a mother, like me, and she wants this community to be just as wonderful for our children as they grow up as it has been for us. I want my daughters growing up living in a community where they have examples of strong women leaders. Malena has the experience, education and heart to represent our county well as we recover from this crisis and move forward. No one knows where our community will be in the future, but I know that we will be better off with Malena joining our other County Council members in leading Summit County.

Christina Coonradt

Pinebrook

A person who makes Park City great

We all want to give Lou Awodey a huge shout out and thank you for everything he is doing for Park City. Every winter Lou grooms the White Pines cross-country ski loop on the Park City municipal golf course. In the winter, he’s out there every day grooming the trails at the crack of dawn. He does an exemplary job and the skiers who use the track all agree that his grooming skills are impeccable.

But not only that, he is an amazing and caring Park City citizen. White Pines closed more than a week ago. Nevertheless, Lou has been an amazing citizen as he continues to groom the trails for cross-country skiers to use for social distancing exercise during this time of COVID-19 isolation. Lou has done this on his own with no pay, working tirelessly every morning to maintain the good grooming.

We simply say, “Thank you so much, Lou. We appreciate it.” My thank you is simple but my feelings about it are deep. It is people like Lou that make Park City great. I am so happy that I call Park City my home.

Ellen Hendrickson

Park City