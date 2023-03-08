 Letters: If baseball ruled the world | ParkRecord.com
Letters: If baseball ruled the world

Dakota Pacific, three strikes

Plan A, and then Plan B, and now Plan C!

Three strikes and you’re OUT!!!

Summit County Council VOTE NO on March 15!

Karen Tafuri

Silver Springs

