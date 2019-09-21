Letters: If Park City wants to be logically consistent, it must oppose livestock grazing on McPolin Farm

Logical consistency

The value of Park City Municipal’s renewable energy and carbon reduction programs is purely symbolic. Materially it won’t make a sand grain’s worth of difference to global carbon emissions, but in the climate change context it is, first, the moral thing to do, and second, might influence many other communities to do the same.

That’s why Gregg Simond’s Sept. 16 op-ed misses the point. He is right that in a soil conservation context, livestock grazing can be beneficial but that is not the context at issue. In a climate change context, livestock produced for food is a major carbon problem. It is also true that the carbon emissions from McPolin livestock don’t make a sand grain’s worth of difference in global carbon accounting — but just like the city’s energy goals, they have symbolic value.

So if PCMC is going to be logically consistent in its battle against climate change, it has to oppose livestock grazing on city open space. Logical consistency, many would note, is not required in local government. Moreso, it is my understanding that agreements establishing McPolin Farm open space allow earlier owners to continue livestock grazing. However, agreements can always be renegotiated.

Tom Horton

Hunger can take a hike

Thank you to the many, many individuals who came out to support our Hike for Hunger last Saturday. It was the perfect day to enjoy hiking and biking, and join together as a community to help fight hunger. Hunger is often hidden around here in Park City, yet it is an all-too-common reality for far too many people here in Park City, Summit County and this entire region. So efforts like our Hike For Hunger hopefully raise greater awareness about this need right in our own community and what we are seeking to do about it through our food pantries and advocacy. On behalf of our entire staff at CCPC, we wanted to say THANK YOU!

Rob Harter

Christian Center of Park City executive director

Nann understands

Nann Worel is my number one choice in this City Council election. Nann has served us for six years as a Planning Commissioner and four years as a Councilmember. I love her creative approach to funding open space, trails and affordable housing. I also adore her support for increased transit/remote parking options. Nann understands our difficulties with growth and she has an amazing capacity to help us change in a healthy way. As a former public official for 12 years, I understand, as she does, that if we don’t grow intelligently, we’ll be damned by greed and sprawl. She understand both the legal requirements and the community necessity for change and growth.

Above all, Nann understands that we must continue to be the caring, supportive community we inherited from many decades of mining history by welcoming all newcomers to enjoy this amazing mountain community for all its opportunities and complexities.

Your ballots will be mailed in October, but if you need to register to vote, or need more information, please contact the Summit County clerk: summitcounty.org/281/Voter-Registration-Elections. Please register and please vote.

Sally Elliott

Vote for a vocal local

Please vote for Ed Parigian for Park City Council.

I have known Ed Parigian since 2012. I have been impressed with his civic involvement from the start.

For the past 13 years, Ed has been acting on, supporting, representing and advancing local community goals and ideas by speaking out at City Council and Planning Commission meetings, and providing a local voice. He is our Vocal Local.

Ed is a leader. He provides solutions. He jumped right into being involved in our town by starting the recycling program in City Park when we had none. He spent two years leading the campaign to preserve our beloved library field in a permanent conservancy, which protects it as open space forever. And he advocates for local causes at every turn.

It seems Ed has always been rushing around to fulfill his many volunteer efforts .. .Mega-Genius, Egyptian Theatre, Eccles Theatre, DJ for many years at KPCW, and town meetings, among others over the years.

He will bring enthusiasm and creative ideas to support our local residents and enable our community’s priorities.

Sharon Christiansen

