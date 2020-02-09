Letters: Independents can participate in Super Tuesday, too

Independents can have a say on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is happening March 3! If you’re a Democrat, you’re probably excited. Same if you identify as a Republican, but most likely for other reasons. If you don’t identify or register with either of the main political parties, what do you do on Super Tuesday?

There are any number of reasons why you have decided to register as an unaffiliated or independent voter. Your independent voice is valuable; you want to choose a candidate based on merit, policy and quality. I hear you and I respect you. While every state has different criteria, in Utah you can maintain your independent voice and still participate in Super Tuesday and cast your vote for one of the Democratic candidates. This is one time when you can have your cake and eat it too! You can maintain your independence and participate in the momentous party activity of choosing a candidate.

Here’s how this works: the Democratic primary is “open,” meaning that you do not have to be registered as a Democrat to cast a vote in this election. If you want to participate in the primary, and you are an independent or unaffiliated voter, you must request a ballot.

To request a Democratic primary ballot call the Summit County Clerk’s office at 435-336-3204, or the Wasatch County Clerk’s office at 435-709-8243. Requesting a ballot for the Democratic primary will not register you as a Democrat. There is a common misconception about this because some people confuse the party policies of the Democratic and Republican parties. The Republican Party is “closed”; you must be a registered Republican in order to vote in any Republican primary elections. Only in November on Election Day can the general public have an option to choose a Republican candidate.

In a two-party system there is a valuable place for Independent voters. In Utah, there is the option for you to participate in the Democratic primary election. Questions? Reach out to me anytime at meaghangitlin@gmail.com.

Meaghan Miller-Gitlin, Park City

Meredith Reed, Summit County Democratic Party chair

Sundancing students

I saw five films during Sundance at Park City High School, during school hours. Who gets to do that? I think that was pretty cool. Some of the films that I got to see were “Daughter,” “So What if the Goats Die,” “Pillars,” “Do Not Split,” “A Love Song for Latasha” and “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens.” Some movies were heart wrenching and other movies would make me laugh out loud. The film “Do Not Split” made people frustrated that they weren’t getting what they needed from the government. In the film “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” it was a good film to watch and about aliens. The great thing about getting to watch Sundance movies at school is you get to meet the filmmaker after the movie. Everyone gets a chance to ask any question they want. Filmmakers can even hand out extra Sundance tickets for the best question. Overall it’s quite an experience for Park City students like me.

Sarah Czarnecki

Park City High School senior

Spare us the circus

Out of morbid curiosity, we electronically wandered into the Big Top on Capitol Hill early last November to watch Adam Schiff begin looking for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” He found overwhelming evidence in a basement room, so formal inquiry was launched at a news conference and Jerry Nadler was handed the baton to lead yet another hearing. Because the evidence was absolutely conclusive, and our republic was in imminent danger of destruction, the House of Representatives went home for a Thanksgiving dinner and condemned the panicked citizenry to watching football games and parades rather than our elected representatives in action.

After leaving us all in terror of the impending Armageddon, Laurel and Hardy led a mini-parade of House performers to begin Act Two in the Senate. Finally, after more than a week of spine-tingling accusations and soaring rhetoric, and the 314th recitation of the “overwhelming evidence,” even more evidence was demanded. Alas, our excitement was dampened when a bunch of scurrilous lawyers dared to actually quote specific testimony from previous witnesses and cite specific Supreme Court cases, which tarnished the pure motives of Laurel and Hardy.

Just as The Second Act of the Circus dribbled into oblivion this past Wednesday, a side show took place, not in the Big Top but in a smaller tent in Iowa. We were treated to an almost-forgotten replay of the Obamacare website roll-out. Maybe by the time this letter is published, we will finally know who won the Iowa caucus…

But lest we be totally disappointed, the Circus moved back to the Big Top this past Tuesday evening. In a packed theater of politicians jockeying to get their faces on TV, and a gallery packed with a variety of the common citizenry, Act Three began. We watched the House Democratic Ladies Choir, clad in virginal white, express their grieving by sitting on their hands throughout the State of the Union performance. After a dazzling display of paper shuffling and adjusting her dentures with her mouth closed, the excitement finally reached a crescendo when the Ladies Choir Mistress ripped the SOTU script to shreds!

Please, dearest senators and representatives, please spare us a Fourth Act of the Circus!

Kenneth Miller

Jeremy Ranch