Letters, July 10-13: The bike lanes are good, actually

In favor of the Park Ave. bike lanes

As a full time resident living on Park Avenue, I wanted to express my opinion on the recent changes implemented by the city. What a welcome change!! The cars are now driving nearer the 25mph speed limit, the numerous bikers who travel up Park Avenue have a safer route and I haven’t had a single car park blocking my driveway since the changes occurred.

I often bike rather than use a car. I rarely use the path along the creek to get to Main Street as it is often congested with pedestrians, many who wear earphones and are unaware of bikes on the path. They can’t hear your bell or verbal warning and wander down the middle of the path or walk in large groups, making it difficult to get by them. I don’t feel safe riding there and have welcomed the bike lanes on Park Avenue. Many of the bikers on Park Avenue are on the rental Ebikes and are not familiar with the wonderful bike paths we have in Park City.

I have spoken with several other full time Park Avenue residents, who like myself, greatly appreciate and like the changes that have been made. My compliments to the city for making the changes on Park Avenue.

Jan Woolley

Park City

*****

A vote for Jeremy Rubell

Having owned a home in Park City since 1992 makes me want our community to remain as is with safe neighborhoods for the benefits of our families — children and grandchildren! I originally purchased here because I loved what I saw and the safety of the environment not to mention the extreme beauty.

I am supporting Jeremy Rubell as I know him to be a man who will help protect our neighborhoods for the benefit of our families like mine and yours so they can enjoy Park City for generations to come. Jeremy and his wife, Gretchen, have made their home Park City for the same lifestyle that so many of us moved here to enjoy. I know Jeremy will certainly support the safety of our beautiful community and help keep Park city the wonderful place it is for our families. Jeremy supports our police department and law and order that is so very crucial to the safety of our neighborhoods. He will support the many things we all hold near and dear in this community and will willingly listen to your concerns and ideas!

Please throw your support to Jeremy Rubell for the Park City Council.

Sherry McGhee

Park City

*****

Am I racist?

Does our Mayor consider me a racist? I know that Black Lives Matter does.

I am a proud American. It was instilled in me from a very young age that the color of your skin does not determine your character nor determine who you are as person. I grew up in a family with numerous Black, Asian and Hispanic friends. Is America racists, NO. Do we have racists in our country, YES, both blacks and whites. I have flown the American Flag outside my home every summer for years and was offended when I read the post from the Utah Chapter of Black Lives Matter on the Fourth of July calling me a racist for flying the American Flag.

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around. When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

I have to now question if our Park City Mayor also considers me a racist for flying the American Flag as he supported the Black Lives Matter Mural on Main Street.

Trent Davis

Park City