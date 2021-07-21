Letters, July 21-23: At odds with what Park City has become

Andy understands Park City

We are writing to ask our fellow Parkites to vote for Andy Beerman for mayor.

Andy has proven that he understands how much we care about open space. After watching our town’s growth for several decades, it is clear to us that the best way to truly control growth is to own the land or its development rights. Andy has negotiated successful deals, put the resulting proposals on the ballot for residents to choose for themselves whether or not to preserve the land, and then built coalitions to leverage the City’s dollars with nonprofits and other partners.

Every mayoral candidate in the last 20 years has promised to slow growth. Andy has succeeded in slowing growth by stopping development through open space purchases. As a resident since the 1990s and a Main Street Business owner, Andy understands our visitors, our businesses, and our residents. He gets our passion for outdoor recreation and he understands how important the natural environment is to maintaining access to open space. He has heard our constant complaints about traffic and has worked with the Council and other partners to find new solutions. Some solutions we like, others have been less successful, but at least we know he listens to us and is willing to find solutions.

If you, like our family, value our open space, please support Andy for mayor.

Kristin Wright and Alan Domonoske

Park City

The gift of independence

To be able to celebrate Independence Day this July with a sense of normalcy returning was truly a gift, but for many with mental health issues every day can be a struggle for independence. Everyone should have the opportunity to stand on their own two feet and obtain basic material resources, such as education, income, health insurance, housing and transportation. Additionally, once employed or attending school, people have the opportunity to build friendships, socialize with others and build self confidence.

I am writing to the Park Record to share more information about The Summit County Clubhouse and how this organization is bringing the gift of independence to so many in our community. The Clubhouse is supportive, recovery-based community for people living with mental illness that offers opportunities for friendship, employment, education, community and access to other important supports in a single caring and safe environment.

The Clubhouse enables the re-establishment of solid ground and centering necessary for increased independence. If you or anyone you know is struggling with issues related to mental illness check out our website for more information, summitcountyclubhouse.org.

Janice Fine

Park City

Do as I say, not as I do

I am finally at odds with was once a beautiful quaint town. I have been a property here in Park City since 1981 and have enjoyed RIDING THE BUS with my girlfriends to the ski areas and had a blast. BUT with the influx of people from liberal New York, California and Florida this city has become a disaster of a LIBERAL town.

We have traffic which is out of control and buses running around without passengers — now more buses from Summit County and mini buses — which run EMPTY every single hour. We have a stupid city council who are nothing but hypocrites — talk climate control (oh yes we need to re-elect Beerman who knows nothing about nothing but a lot about Black Lives Matter) and yet they allow all this ridiculous ugly housing projects being built while complaining about a drought…really any person with intelligence would know you don’t keep building year after year and have a serious water problem year after year. Honestly, it is amazing to watch this ridiculous city council approve these projects — let’s look at the art museum project… do they have the money? But we demolish the area which is now an eyesore and now we propose to hold concerts….more traffic…..hypocrites.

let’s ask the city council if any of them ride the bus…..betcha not one. “Do as I say don’t do as I do”….typical liberalism.

this city is doomed and it is so sad…won’t even get into the school district…which purchased a house for a superintendent whose husband had already been transferred…..and they want a bond to build or improve the schools…yeah right. Sell the house now and use that money.

Park City is a pathetic town right now and the candidates running for mayor have no idea….yeah the one candidate wants all full time property owners not to pay taxes….what? So second home owners who already pay almost double can pay more for the services they don’t really use and they use the restaurants more than the full time residents. Right on liberal!

Lynda Shea

Park City

Heat wave is a warning

Another punishing heat wave is headed our way, bringing triple-digit temperatures to at least 16 million people in the west where numerous wildfires fill the sky with a smoky haze. Conditions like these are more common because of human-caused climate change. Remember 116 degrees in Portland?

Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average are forecast for mid-July with multiple days of triple digits. Record heat aggravates our already extreme drought. Will our electrical grid be able to keep up with extreme heat waves? Electric bills for those lucky enough to have air conditioning are shocking. Pity those without AC and who work outside.

Extreme heat aggravates fire behavior making blazes almost impossible to control, spreading unhealthy smoke far beyond the fires. “Fire season” now extends year-round. Inform yourself by following the fire and smoke map: https://fire.airnow.gov/ . Devastating flash floods often follow destructive fires compounding the damage.

Urge Congress to pass a carbon fee and dividend. Learn more about a bipartisan solution to climate change, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), at: https://citizensclimate.org/ . A fee on carbon is the conservative answer to climate disruption: https://republicen.org/ .

Speak up for your future and the health of your family.

Jean M. Lown

Logan

What Part of the City Isn’t ‘Listening?’

I’ve read in letters to the editor in support of Nann Worel that say City Hall isn’t “listening.” People aren’t being heard.

I’m confused, Nann has been on City Council working closely with Andy Beerman for almost six years. They have had a good working relationship. Nann has voted with the rest of City Council on nearly every decision during those years. Those joint decisions include the purchase of the Art & Culture District property, the BLM mural and the exploration of the contaminated soils storage area.

If City leadership is so bad, and Nann is leadership, what was her part in it? After all, the Mayor has no vote. She’s been one of five final decision makers, not Andy. The letters make it sound to me like Nann is running against the rest of City Council and Andy. The letters lead me to the conclusion that now Nann does not agree with her decisions from the past.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Nann and have voted for her in both runs for City Council. I have supported Andy in all his campaigns.

I was sorry to hear Nann was challenging Andy because I think this has been a very effective City Council/Mayor team making tough decisions about the future of Park City. And while I might not have agreed with every decision, it would be completely unfair to say I hadn’t been “heard.”

Let’s not break up this team. Vote Andy Beerman for Mayor and you will get them both.

Alison Child

Park Meadows

It is our mayor who’s toxic

So our self serving mayor is at it again, out of touch and on the wrong side of his constituents wishes.

He now has the audacity to say that opposition to the proposed “Park City Soils Repository” could be political.

Firstly lets be clear Mr Mayor! What’s proposed is a toxic waste dump and there is no indication that opposition to such is in any way political.

For you to say so, appears to be just a feeble attempt to divert attention from your misguided agenda.

As residents consider your term as mayor for the upcoming elections, a term that includes such wonderful highlights as:

Defacing our Historic Main St, blindsiding both business owners and residents alike.

Sacking the City Manager without explanation and at considerable cost to local taxpayers.

Evicting long term affordable housing tenants at the onset of winter.

And now this latest disgrace, a proposed toxic waste dump right at the entrance to our town.

With this track record I hope then they consider voting for ABBA: Anyone But Beerman Again!

Andrew Morphett

Park City

How much is too much?

I have always loved the Arts Fest. But 50,000 people attending in the middle of a Covid surge?

Unvaccinated people in the U.S. and Utah is not at a low enough level to justify having this event at this time. Are masks going to be required?

Ed Taylor

Park City

Focus on the facts

Politicizing the soils repository controversy doesn’t help Park Record readers trying to understand this issue. Newspaper coverage of the July 15 public hearing regarding this project emphasized that the meeting was attended by political candidates; while numerous other citizens also came to unanimously oppose establishing a toxic soil repository at the proposed location.

Environmental engineers questioned the City’s lack of experience and resources for operating a landfill. Specific concerns regarding soil content chemistry and handling were raised. One expert advised of alternative landfill options at lower cost than what Council projected. Some addressed insufficient data regarding the costs of operations, perpetual security, and liability insurance. One speaker recounted the history that Park City created a storm water tax and purchased this land and other properties specifically to preserve open land and protect Silver Creek. Environmental attorneys spoke of the legal risk of obtaining exemptions to land compatibility rules that prohibit placing landfills next to streams and recreation areas. Some spoke of the legal liability of Council and taxpayers for the eventual failure of the plastic liners, downstream water contamination resulting in dead cows, or toxic dust exposure. Some spoke of the opaque approval process creating public distrust in Council and environmental regulators.

To help the public better understand why this repository should or shouldn’t be built at this site, more of the information provided to City Council by the speakers at this meeting should be disclosed. The speakers were there because they are genuinely concerned citizens who in some cases possess expertise in the fields of environmental safety and law. Many who had no political agenda offered Council valuable information that citizens should be made aware of. Publicizing which candidates showed up at this meeting doesn’t shed any light on this important issue.

Amy Schapiro

Park City