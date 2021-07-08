Letters, July 7-9: Park City is drying up

City’s ‘standard policy’ discourages saving water

I recently sent the following “feedback” to the City’s Water Smart Program website after being informed that it is “standard policy” to charge an unreasonable amount of money for me and my neighbors (each) to switch from irrigated grass to landscape quality cobblestones in our respective front yard rights of way:

From your website: “Don’t Waste water,” “switch from grass to native plants,” we are in a “2021 Historical Drought.” So why would the City want to charge $200 for a permit fee and demand a $2,000 deposit to hold for 1 year as “standard policy” for me to switch from grass to cobblestone in the right of way located in the front of my house? Don’t you think you should be looking at incentives instead of disincentives to address this Historical Drought?

The City wants each of us to pay them this ridiculous amount of money to be “Water Wise.”

Unfortunately, it is not going to happen until we get new leadership at City Hall and the City reevaluates its “Standard Policy.”

Fred Fox

Park City

*****

Whither the water?

My only comment about all of the growth in Summit and Wasatch counties is: Where is the water coming from? How do you provide drinking and landscaping water to 600 units in Richardson Flats? Drill wells down through the mine tailings?

This summer should be a wake-up call to all of the municipalities in this area that are voraciously planning new home and condo units. I personally don’t want to be wearing one of those water conserving suits we saw in Dune.

Anne Hensarling

Heber City

*****

Thank you, educators

June 3, 2021 marked a milestone for our family. My youngest son graduated from high school, and I am officially an empty nester. However, this day signified so much more to both our family and the community. It marks the culmination of a heroic effort by the PCSD — the board, superintendent, teachers, administrators, staff, and coaches — to put the students’ interests first and implement in-person learning and extracurriculars.

As I sat with my extended family on the North Forty, tears rolling down my cheeks, it was not just because of pride for my son. They were also tears of gratitude. Save one week of closure, my son had been able to attend all his classes in person, participate in theatre and the talent show, attend sporting events and prom, take his AP exams in person, and smile widely and visibly for all to see when he graduated with his classmates.

Some felt precautions taken by the school district seemed overly cautious and unnecessary while others felt they were not thorough enough. Yet what I think what we can all agree upon is that everyone at PCSD did the best that they could to keep our kids safely in school. They bucked the national trend of remote learning, sometimes in the face of immense pressure and even personal attacks, to provide tailored learning options for all, and by all metrics they did it successfully.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Allison Cook

Park City

*****

Government ineptitude

I was watching an old rerun series of Parks and Recreation and having worked for Park City Municipal Corp for 20-plus years, I find it strikingly similar to the real Government of Park City.

Park City Municipal Corp is as wasteful and inept just as the show portrays how a small government operates.

Way too many top tier bosses who absolutely do not know what needs to be done and no one below management who really knows what to do except they are ignored and pushed aside any of their ideas they have.

Paul Jerominski

Salt Lake City

*****

Concern for COVID spreading?

It was a bit confusing to see our city government move the 4th of July parade back to the 2nd out of concern that large crowds on the 4th could spark another COVID outbreak, and then watch the TV coverage of Main Street crowds this past Sunday. One has to wonder if fear of losing out on the revenue of Park Silly Sunday crowds was the real reason?

Ken Miller

Park City

*****

We can all make a difference

One of my favorite childhood books was “Miss Rumphius,” about an adventurous woman who in the end creates a legacy as the ‘Lupine Lady.’ She plants lupines all over her community and on the seaside. Well, aren’t we lucky in Park City to have a similar sort – David Nicholas.

While David, a long-time local, doesn’t spread wildflowers, he has found another way to Keep PC Beautiful. This amazing being has worked with Recycle Utah and other non-profits, schools and charity groups over the last five years to conduct community clean ups throughout Park City and Summit County. In 2020 his teams worked 36 weekends and so far in 2021 they’ve worked over a dozen weekends. David carefully selects littered areas, grabs bags and picker-uppers, and gets to work! This man is passionate, dedicated… and also delightful.

I recently learned that he’s become official now as the Park City Environmental Coalition (PCEC) with a mission to improve our environment and promote collaboration. If you are interested in joining David and crew, contact David (770-842-5426) or Kevin Rail (435-729-0797). David is certainly making his mark like Miss Rumphius and he deserves recognition. Please at least thank him and crew when you see them rumbling about in a local ditch or creek or on a road or trail. His “we can all make a difference” motto is working – thank you David!

Mary Closser

Park City

*****

Hardly world class

Straying from specifics at the last planning meeting, the want-to-be developer at the base of PCMR – PEG proclaimed they’ve designed a ‘world-class’ addition to Park City, and because it’s taken them a great deal of time to attain this self-styled mark of achievement, planning approval is justified.

It’s not surprising to see the developer fall back on grandiose, unqualified statements for their glued on high-rise, as they repeatedly fail to answer questions on the real-life implications of their proposal. Earlier this year, they undertook comparable action by quashing solutions to shortcomings of their transportation plan from the City’s engineering consultant.

PEG continues to double down on their less than ‘world class’ handling of traffic, skiers, pedestrians and cyclists, while favoring the high-end trappings of a misplaced 4-star hotel.

World-class is subjective at best, but until public debate is allowed to freely examine all of the deficiencies and conceivable solutions it won’t be a term used to describe the current miscreation put forth by PEG.

Clive Bush

Old Town