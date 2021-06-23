Letters, June 23-25: Proactive approach to drought needed





Water plans needed

To the leaders of both Park City and Summit County governments: During this severe and historical drought, what are the plans to actively plan for water restrictions alongside a moratorium of any new development/connection to the area’s water systems (as nearby towns have already enacted)?

Water seems plentiful enough during our winter times, but the deepening “bath rings” around the Jordanelle Reservoir and many other waterways in the SW is a testament that the net outtake has to stop. These problems are already being felt by the hotel water systems increasingly dealing with the heavy water lower in the Jordanelle and the problems it causes to all the fixtures.

Many drought restrictions implemented interstate and globally do work to lessen and halt this net outtake — without the foghorn talk of households not having showers, or efficient farmers cutting production — but so far it’s silence from our local leadership. (Other leaders calling for prayers is the same — silence — because, let’s be honest, prayers do not solve manmade problems.)

So from our local leaders — how low do you want the local water supplies to get? Once the new ski resort aside Deer Valley, the housing near Home Depot off U.S. 40, etc., are all “on tap,” what other developments are you throwing at the water supply?

The water banks need to be replenished with active management and planning before the Jordanelle looks like many of the water systems in California.

Paul Daniel

Pinebrook

*****

I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable.) There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

We should also (especially if such a freeze is non-verifiable) consider removing the threat by the prospect of increased trade.

Alvin Blake

Park City

*****

PCMR project will benefit Parkites

As a condominium owner in Deer Valley, I have read with interest about PEG Companies’ efforts to gain approval for its development proposal at the Park City Mountain Resort base area.

From my reading of The Park Record, it is obvious that PEG Companies is going to develop a state-of-the-art ski community that will make all Parkites proud.

I ski at Deer Valley exclusively because it is one of the finest ski resorts in the country and I avoid PCMR because (to be blunt) it is dated, unattractive and depressing.

I have no financial interest in PEG Companies, but I admittedly want another option to ski, eat and visit.

Parking and traffic seem to be the main area of concern for the Park City Planning Commission. I suggest the Planning Commission look long term and realize that with future driverless cars, this problem (in my opinion) will alleviate itself in the next few years.

Although change is difficult and sometimes scary, it is necessary and beneficial to all citizens of Park City.

Thus, I encourage the Park City Planning Commission to have the courage and foresight to approve of PEG Companies’ development application.

Clay T. Farha

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

*****

Candidate brings new perspective

Recently I heard a presentation by David Dobkin, the third candidate to enter the Park City mayoral race. Given that Dobkin is a relatively new participant in town politics, I had no preconceived notions about his views on the future of Park City or the role of city government.

Dobkin clearly brings a new perspective to governing Park City. Some of his takes are provocative, such as eliminating property tax for residents and charging fares on public transport.

But, the most striking statement Dobkin made went something like this: “If I am doing a good job as mayor, you will not hear from me.” Here here! Finally, we have a mayoral candidate who understands that the role of the City’s chief executive is to administer a well run town with plowed roads, a competent police force and low taxes. What is NOT required from Park City’s mayor is social thought nudging and overt importation of national issues to our local community.

National politics are polarized and rending our country into groups that are unable to speak to each other. We don’t need that in Park City and it was refreshing to hear a mayoral candidate who supports that view.

Steve Taylor

Park City

*****

Gone are the good old days

My family moved to Park City 28 years ago. Johnny Carson (who owned a home here) was the voice of late-night television until he retired in 1992. What I remember most about him, other than his being very entertaining, is that although his opening monologues often involved politics, no one ever knew where he stood politically. He masterfully navigated the political minefield and stuck to his business, which was entertaining his viewers. The same could be said of Park City’s leadership at the time. It oversaw many controversial issues. Although they seem insignificant today, lighting the football field was highly controversial. There was a major controversy over charging (for the first time) for parking on Main Street. Later, building a parking garage was criticized for taking away the small town feel of the city. But one constant throughout the years was that city leadership encouraged discussion but stuck to its business of running our little town. It understood that injecting national politics into local issues did nothing but complicate life.

Contrast that with our current administration. It made a very political statement when it painted the BLM mural on Main Street — the heart and soul of our city. We are facing many big issues, from the disposal of toxic waste, a huge school bond, the Arts District, building affordable housing, etc. Political debate on national issues is always encouraged. But there is a time and a place for everything.

I, for one, long for the days in which our city administrators stuck to their business — the reason for which they were elected.

Mike Hessick

Park City