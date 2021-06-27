Letters, June 26-29: PCHS Grad Night was a huge success





Tana Toly for City Council

I highly recommend Tana, (rhymes with banana), Toly for City Council. I have worked with her for over a year now on the board of the Historic Park City Association. We both operate businesses on Main Street and are executive committee members. Working closely together to keep Main Street the gem of Park City.

My first impression of Tana was a hard working person with a welcoming spirit and a lot of creative ideas. We have walked up and down Main Street together talking to business owners about their needs, and it always amazes me how many people she knows and truly cares about.

As a third generation Toly in Park City, she has historical knowledge of this town but keeps up to date with current issues as well. I’m constantly blown away in meetings how she, voluntarily, has reviewed taped council meetings to make sure she has the details written down or memorized. This was before she even thought of running for office. Every meeting where we are both attendees, and there are a lot, she comes prepared with written questions to make sure she has a thorough understanding of each issue. She will ask well thought out questions that would have never crossed my mind.

Tana is a hard worker and makes informed decisions. She is not a conformist, but is willing to listen to every point of view to make the best decision for the situation.

I have come to really admire this woman. If you would like a candidate that cares, is well thought out, a big presence in the community and an all around good person then Tana Toly is your vote for the city council primary and final vote for office.

Shirin Spangenberg

Resident and Main Street business owner

*****

Grad Night a huge success

On behalf of the Park City High School’s Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO), I would like to thank the Class of 2021 parents, our community members, and local businesses as well as all of the volunteers for your part in making our annual Grad Night Party a tremendous success! We had 75% of the graduating class attend on June 3rd at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Due to your amazing generosity we were able to have this party, raffle off some really great gifts, and give cash prizes to our graduates. The night’s activities included a hypnotist, caricaturist, a photo booth, a DJ, casino games, and more. There was something for everyone to do. It was a blast even at 2am!

It has been 3 weeks since Grad Night and I cannot stop thinking about this challenging year, how this party came together as we were considering canceling it, and how much fun the night turned out to be because of each and every one of you. I am incredibly thankful how the entire community rallied around our graduates to give them a celebration to remember!

With gratitude,

Tara Stocker

PCHS PTSO VP/Grad Night Chair