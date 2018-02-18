Letters: Leaders must keep children safe

Leaders must keep children safe

Every parent should demand a plan from their school board on safety. The days when we could naively assume that attacks would be random and few and far between are over. Every school should expect an attack. The argument regarding school safety gets hijacked by the gun control argument. It should be as safe to go to school as it is to board a plane. It should be as difficult for unauthorized people to enter a school as it is to visit a newborn in the hospital. We cannot let our elected officials off so easily. They hide behind an attitude of "What can we do?" If they cannot keep our children safe, nothing they do matters.

Cheryl Popple

Park City