Letters: Mental health resources available for those in need

We’re confined and confronted with our true selves during this complicated time. For some, introverts perhaps, physical distancing may be welcomed. But for others, those with young and challenging children, strained relationships, medical conditions, or those suddenly in financial hardship, this is daunting. It is time now to be more compassionate than ever for those in need.

Mental health issues are predicted to accelerate during this time of COVID-19. Connect Summit County anticipates this increased need and now offers virtual online support groups addressing topics such as self-care, stress-relief and anxiety. Next week, the local nonprofit will start both music and art peer-led groups for youth to stay connected to each other, and then there is the mental health peer navigation service — call or text 435.776.HELP or email Resources@ConnectSummitCounty.org to learn about opportunities, including the Tool Kit to navigate changes during this crisis.

Connect Summit County originated four years ago with a mission to create a well-informed and stigma-free community with access to mental health services for all. Whether you, a friend, or a loved one is experiencing a mental health challenge, we can all work together to end the stigma and discrimination often associated with mental illness. Please visit our website ConnectSummitCounty.org for more information.

Mary Closser

Connect Summit County board member

What happened to our little town?

Once upon a time there was a lovely little town, up in the mountains. It was called Park City and everybody living there enjoyed nature, skiing in the winter and hiking and biking in the summer.

The people living there took care of their environment and lived in peace with the Wild Things around them. They respected the deer, moose, coyote, grouse, raccoons, beaver, skunks, bobcats, mountain lions, bald eagle, golden eagle, hawks, owls and once maybe also a bear. Even the smaller creatures like weasels and chipmunks were appreciated. They lived on their hill and the citizens lived in Park Meadows. Nobody biked or hiked on Boot Hill because that was were the Wild Things lived. They hiked and biked in Round Valley because that was a big area where the citizens of Park City could enjoy being outside.

Then the brouhaha started. More people, more homes, more hotels, more tourists. A need for more space. They come to Round Valley and fill up the trails, dogs running around. Bags of dog poop, because the poop fairy won’t come.

Park City is filling up with more homes. There’s no place for senior citizens anymore, they have to go too, their center needs to go so new homes can be built. And now we get rid of our Wild Things as well because we need trails on their hill. We need a no-dog trail near a dog trail and then a singletrack bike trail. Where do the Wild Things go? Boot Hill is a small hill where bikers and hikers and dogs don’t mingle well. The dogs will run after the deer and baby moose.

What happened to our lovely little town? Why do we need more small tiny trails and destroy nature when we have enough trails and paid a lot of money for the open Treasure Hill space?

The world around us is a precious thing, beautiful flora and fauna. It is our duty to keep this environment safe and not let it be destroyed. Don’t let them destroy the last place for our Wild Things in Park City and therefore appeal the city’s decision to build new trails on Boot Hill. The city is only giving us until April 25 to appeal their decision. So please help by calling 435-615-5065, Park City Planning Department to appeal PL-20-04479.

Jolanda Goedhart

Park City

What does it have to do with politics?

Mr. Morphett, are you sure it was “another bigoted liberal driving their own agenda” who photographed your social distancing gathering? I think it is you who are driving your own political agenda by bringing politics into this. I do understand being upset about someone trying to shame you unfairly on Facebook, but what does that have to do with politics?

Lisa Fuller

Trailside

Clean up after your pets

With gyms closed due to our pandemic, I have resorted to walks exploring different areas around Park City. Predictably, receding snow reveals trash, litter and plastic bags containing dog poop. The later category never ceases to intrigue me. Do pet walkers who engage in this behavior expect a poop fairy to retrieve their deposits? Obviously they must. While this activity is regrettably common throughout our community, some areas are worse than others. In consideration based upon my walks, the Poop Fairy Award for the most “decorated” area goes to the Rossi Hill neighborhood at the intersection of Rossi Hill Drive and McHenry Avenue.

Breaking news — the Poop Fairy is a myth. Please take responsibility to clean up after your pets. Thank you.

David Nicholas

Park City

Help make library even better

Our Park City Library Board is now accepting applications to serve on our board. When people learn I serve on our board, they first say “I love our library!” followed by a question about what it means to serve on our board. In short, we represent our residents to evaluate library services for our community, set goals and overarching policies for our library and collaborate with library staff. Our annual report, available online, really provides a better idea of what we have accomplished lately, including amazing stats such as that our town of ~8,500 residents had approximately 183,446 visits to our library last year!

A few highlights from my past three years of service: We interviewed and selected Lucky Ones Coffee to become our library café; we drastically expanded our Spanish services such as increasing Spanish and bilingual programs and resources; we created an educational materials component in our Children’s Room; I served on our Environmental Committee that will soon incorporate more sustainable practices and climate change resources; we significantly expanded our Library of Things (i.e. Cricut, GoPros, state park pass, musical instruments, etc.); we added winter sleds and summer lawn games; we worked with Friends of the Library which sponsored Music on the Patio along with the gorgeous patio flowers; and, we upgraded our e-book and audiobook collections. My personal favorite effort was working on our Fines Free Policy. I served on our Fines Committee and after a lot of research, we found that it cost our library $17,000 to collect only $6,000 per year in fines, among other social impact data points. Working on projects like this allows our board to help our Park City Library be more effective and efficient, while creating programs that our residents love.

Interested in joining us to make our Park City Library even better? I’m happy to talk with any 84060 resident interested in applying. It has been a wonderful experience and an easy way for me to give back to a community and library that I love so much. Please feel free to email me at sarah.hall@parkcity.org if you have any questions about your application. Apply online at parkcitylibrary.org/join-the-library-board/ on or before April 30!

Sarah Hall

Park City Library board chair