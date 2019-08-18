Letters: More signage on Park City’s trails would improve safety

Give me a sign

Editor:

I agree with Charlie Sturgis that everyone out on the trails just needs to be polite. Who could argue with the call for more kindness? However, I feel people (especially bicyclists) don’t have a clear understanding of behavioral expectations while using the trails. I have been walking dogs on Park City trails for over 15 years, and it has been my experience that most bicyclists to do not give warning when passing me from behind, and many do not slow down. It’s as if they expect me, a pedestrian, to have eyes in the back of my head and to get out of their way. For example, recently while walking my dogs on leashes on the Rail Trail, I counted 13 bicyclists who passed me from behind. Only two of those bicyclists gave me any sort of warning, which means that 85% of the bicyclists who passed me did not let me know they were approaching or passing. And at least a couple of bicyclists who didn’t warn me also sped by me very fast and very close. This has been my typical experience with bicyclists while I walk on the trails, and it is hazardous. I control my dogs on leashes, yet even a well-trained, leashed dog can suddenly veer a few feet in any direction, potentially colliding with a cyclist who did not give warning of passing. I feel we need signage out on the trails that more clearly define expectations. Several months ago I suggested to Charlie Sturgis that we erect signs like the one I saw on a California trail: It had a drawing of a bicycle and read, “REDUCE SPEED AND CALL OUT BEFORE PASSING.” Charlie essentially said that he would hold on to my suggestion. I believe it’s now time to erect such signage. Our safety depends on it.

Bonnie Brown

Park City

Surprisingly lacking

Editor:

I feel the need to comment on Bev Harrison’s letter regarding bike racks. It’s funny that I was planning on sending a letter on the same subject at the time it appeared in The Park Record. A couple weeks ago my wife and I went on an evening ride and decided to eat at Slap Fish. There wasn’t a bike rack in sight! We had to lean them up against a tree, yet there was a space-consuming array of rental e-bikes that could be seen from the outside eating area. Perhaps the vendor could volunteer to install racks wherever they have charging stations. If not volunteer, then it should be a requirement in contract negotiations. Additionally, my new bike has 2.6 wide tires that recently didn’t fit in a rack. Fat tire bikes have much wider tires than mine and any racks installed should accommodate those as well. We’ve all seen a huge increase in all types of bikes and we need safe places to park and secure them. Our trail system is spectacular and a lot of us are doing our best to reduce vehicular traffic and bike racks are a need that’s surprisingly lacking.

Bob Berube

Park City

A Summit County treasure

Editor:

I first met Christina Sally, investigator with the Summit County Attorney’s Office, last year when she was a guest speaker at my son’s kindergarten class. The kids absolutely loved her. She was warm, engaging, patient and kind.

Last week my children, ages 4 and 6, were able to attend Miss Christina’s Camp Safety at Temple Har Shalom where the kids get to spend a week learning about bullying, road safety, fire safety, body safety and more. Learning was interactive, play-based, educational, and most importantly, fun! My kids came home each day enthusiastic to talk about what they learned. We had (and will continue to have) candid conversations together about these important topics.

Each morning at drop off, I watched children run into Christina’s open arms, grinning from ear to ear. She calls each child by name and takes time to celebrate them. It’s an absolute joy to watch. She’s deeply committed to and passionate about her work.

Much like our mountains, Christina Sally is a Summit County treasure and we’re lucky to have her advocating for our children. It’s my understanding Camp Safety is one of only a few programs like it in the country.

Thank you to the County Attorney’s Office, Summit County Sheriff’s Department and the fire departments in Summit County for supporting Christina’s efforts and Camp Safety. We’re especially grateful camp was open to Wasatch County families.

Parenting is hard. The more people we have on our team to help our children thrive and grow into good, responsible citizens, the better off our world will be. I’m grateful to live in a community where Christina Sally is on mine.

Jeni Jones

Heber City