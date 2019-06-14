Letters: Mountain towns are committed to addressing mental health

Collective effort

Editor:

I had the honor of attending the Katz/Amsterdam Foundation convening in Boulder, Colorado, along with seven members of the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance who represented CONNECT, The Christian Center of Park City, The Park City Community Foundation, Communities That Care and Jewish Family Services. We gathered together with dedicated public servants working on mental health in Vail Resorts communities across the world.

This letter is meant to express my deep and sincere appreciation to Rob Katz and Elana Amsterdam for the opportunity to gather in Boulder for the first Katz/Amsterdam Foundation convening. It is an incredible blessing to be able to pour our hearts, minds and hands into work that is meaningful and makes a positive difference in the world.

I left the convening feeling nourished and inspired to continue to expand the work towards community mental wellness through prevention in Summit County. Beyond that, I know that collectively, everyone in who was in Boulder is connected to each other and together we can have an exponential impact. There is much to be done, and we are doing it! The support you give financially, professionally and personally is changing and saving lives.

Mary Christa

Summit County Communities That Care coordinator

Eat your heart out for health care

Editor:

To your health! A common and simple toast. Yet, access to quality health care would be impossible for many in our community if it were not for The People’s Health Clinic. As we celebrate the clinic’s 20th anniversary, we are inviting everyone to join us in supporting this important mission.

Please come out on Saturday, June 15, to “Eat Your Heart Out” generously offered by Frank and Candy Dwyer and their partners at DBR. On that day, 10% of all sales at No Name Saloon, Butcher’s Chop House, Boneyard Saloon and Wine Dive will be donated to The People’s Health Clinic. We can’t thank them enough! Help them to help the Clinic to help those in need!

Karen Urankar

People’s Health Clinic board chair

Press senators on climate

Editor:

Many of our local leaders are creating bold changes to honor the commitments the United States made through the Paris Climate Agreement. Currently, every city-owned building in Salt Lake City is scheduled to be on clean energy by 2020 and Salt Lake City’s goal is to be 100% renewable by 2030. As a Salt Lake resident, I believe honoring these commitments creates a pathway to a better quality of life and future opportunities through legislative actions such as H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act.

The Climate Action Now Act creates policies to help meet our carbon pollution reduction goals, through renewable energy, as well as holding polluters responsible for the waste they disperse into our environments.

We need leaders, such as Sen. Mitt Romney, to support the Climate Action Now Act. Sen. Mike Lee, instead of wasting your constituents’ time by presenting ridiculous cartoons, you should spend your last days in office educating yourself about climate change.

Join me in supporting a clean future for our children and future generations by contacting your senators and ask them to honor our commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement and to support the Climate Action Now Act.

Maurena Grossman

Salt Lake City

Time is running short

Editor:

The Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures is not yet saved. Utah Open Lands still needs to raise an additional $1.3 million by June 30. I know that the past three years have been loaded with land preservation opportunities — Bonanza Flat, Treasure Hill, the Osguthorpe Farm, among others. That’s the way this business works; it goes in spurts.

Let me remind you that none of this preservation happens without a willing landowner. Most of the land in and around Park City and Summit County will not be saved. It will be developed. When opportunity knocks with a willing landowner like the Armstrong family, we have the opportunity to preserve one of the most precious resources in our community — land.

The potential density on Armstrong Snow Ranch Pastures is significant. Anyone who complains about local traffic should financially support the conservation of this parcel. Anyone who hikes or bikes our local trails should do their part in preserving this land forever. Now is our chance. Now is the time. Please join me in making a contribution to this worthy cause. Go to utahopenlands.org or call 801-463-6156 to make your donation. Time is running short.

Joe Cronley

Park Meadows