Letters, Nov. 7-10: CARES Act funding is available





Aid is available

In response to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on our resort economy, Park City Municipal has launched the Park City CARES Grant Program. The new program immediately provides over $2M in grants to Park City’s businesses and nonprofits. We cherish our tight-knit community, and when our local businesses hurt, it is our neighbors that suffer. We are a generous town, but when the economy sags, it can also be hard on our nonprofits. They both need our support, and fortunately, some help has arrived.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Park City hard with the early closure of the 2020 ski season and a slow start to summer. While there has been some recovery, many businesses, workers and organizations have spent their reserves and are facing an uncertain winter. Park City Municipal finally has some good news that could help businesses and nonprofits stay safe and stay open.

Believe it or not, many Utah communities have remained economically stable, whereas tourism has been devastated. We are grateful to our peer cities and Utah for acknowledging this and amending the CARES distributions to help communities disproportionately impacted, like Park City. Last week we opened the CARES Grant Program with $2.2 million to provide grants for impacted local businesses and non-profits. This will likely be the last round of assistance before winter — if your business or nonprofit is hurting, please apply.

The CARES Grant Program is open to small businesses located in Park City (84060), and to nonprofit organizations that are located within the Park City area (84060 and 84098). Applicants must document their COVID-related impacts (since March 1), and be prepared to spend the grant before Nov. 30, 2020. Funds can pay for temporary structures, personal protective equipment (PPE), rent or mortgage, payroll, workplace modifications to promote physical distancing and more.

The city will score applicants using a ranking system that aligns with community values (available online), and grants will range from $2,500 to $50,000. Checks will be distributed soon — on Friday, Nov. 20. Please act fast — the application deadline is this Monday, Nov. 9. Additional details regarding eligibility, FAQs and the application are available at parkcity.org/CARES.

Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council

Cats are indoor animals

We should all have a concern about the free-roaming house cats in our nature abundant mountain community. Over two billion birds are killed each year in America due to house cats roaming freely and doing what they naturally do: hunt. But they are a non-native species and should not be “off leash.” It’s their nature to hunt and kill, so why would I open my door absent-mindedly to let my cat out? Being in the midst of severe drought conditions, it’s more important than ever to keep our house cats indoors. Food and water is becoming more scarce to wildlife. Please keep your cats indoors. Some owners put their cats on a leash to take them on a walk. Why not? A bright-colored collar, a double-bell collar or a “cat bib” causes a cat to be a less effective hunter, if you insist on putting your cat out.

Jane Riley

Prospector

End this charade

Sometimes I see things differently … in my professional and personal experience, I have discovered that sometimes even smart people are gullible.

Let’s look at Hideout becoming a town. Planning probably needed to be approved by Wasatch County. At some point, a commercial center was on the plat. Then the developers and their lobbyists convinced the smart legislators to pass a meaningless law — that enabled developers to incorporate Hideout into a town. The smart legislators realized something was amiss and repealed the law after Hideout was incorporated. Then, at some point, the developers decided it would be smart to remove the commercial center from the plat, which would have given the town tax revenues to run the town.

At this point Hideout only had a nice town golf course to earn money to support all of the town functions. Therefore, Hideout decided it needed to annex land to build a town center away from town (probably meaning it’s not a center but a suburb). Lobbyists went to the state legislators on the last night of the session and convinced those smart people that the new law was not impactful. They passed the law. Everyone jumped for joy! Well, except the Summit County voters who wanted open space there, not a town suburb center. Suddenly, Summit County filed suit. Then the smart legislators realized they were conned a second time and repealed that law — after the town had enough time to annex a suburb town center in Summit County.

When do smart people learn to stop believing really smart people?

Think about this scenario — Summit County would need to charge Hideout every single time Hideout residents needed to call police, fire or emergency in Summit County. This is where the bright lights will remove your dark sky and remind you every time the town has to raise some tax to pay Summit County for their services.

The smart voters of Hideout would be wise to end this charade. Vote against the annexation and also vote to repeal your incorporation as a town. Become a nice quiet community with county taxes instead of town taxes and responsibilities.

Bill Humbert

Park City

Compassion appreciated

Thank you to all who called or sent food, cards, flowers and texts and added pictures and comments on the Nelson Family Mortuary obituary page regarding the recent death of our son, Rick. It was truly helpful during this difficult time to have that support and to know so many shared in our memories and our grief. We are also grateful for the donations made in Rick’s memory to the charities listed in his obituary that are working for mental health and recovery. We appreciate the compassion, kindness, generosity and love.

Neil and Theresa Wilcox

Snyderville Basin

Speed limit is too high

Hello, my name is Lilly Holland, I go to Ecker Hill Middle School and I am in 7th grade. Every day after school I take the bus home, when the bus drops me off in my neighborhood I walk home. After about five minutes of walking there is an intersection where cars go way too fast. A couple of weeks ago I almost got hit by a car as I was walking across the street. The car did not slow down and I was about halfway in the road and it zoomed by me. Luckily I could tell the car was not going to stop so I moved out of the way. My mom Louise Holland has continuously emailed Summit County to fix this problem, in other words, to change the speed limit. The speed limit right now is 25. I believe that is too high for these reasons, first of all there are a lot of people in my neighborhood that own cats and dogs, usually the dogs and cats wander around; I have seen people almost hit a dog and a cat because they were going too fast. I have seen a dead dog on the road because people go too fast and don’t slow down. In addition, many people have put one of those little green men with the red flag sticking up out by their trash cans. Lots of people do not yield to those and slow down. Me and my family have one and people still go too fast. All I am asking is it would mean the world to me if you could change the speed limit to 15 or 10, that way we don’t have as many accidents.

Lilly Holland

Summit Park

A futuristic solution

The Oct. 31-Nov. 3 Park Record contained an article that Park City is considering a gondola system to move throngs around the city in anticipation of a future Olympics. The fallacy of such a plan is that it does address how those throngs of people will get into the downtown area in the first place. A good portion of the Park City Mountain Resort is under development plans that will further reduce parking spaces — signage on S.R. 224 the past two ski seasons already advises skiers to park at the Canyons Village lot due to overcrowding at PCMR. But consider this — there is a virtually unused parking lot of 775 spaces at Richardson Flat (with space to expand), a new park-and-ride at Ecker Hill of 450 spaces, and two 35-space lots at Kimball Junction and Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride. A bit of weekend planning in the winter season can add 300 spaces at Park City High, 185 spaces at McPolin/Treasure Mountain and 110 spaces at Park City Skating Rink. What is needed to link these locations together is a fully automated and driverless monorail system that is not subject to adverse weather or traffic conditions to efficiently move throngs into, around and out of Park City. The Las Vegas straddle-beam monorail carries some 30,000 passengers daily. A long-term vision of the transportation needs for an Olympic venue begs for a futuristic solution — yes it will not be cheap — comparing to Las Vegas a system would cost in the neighborhood of $1.2 billion. Going real long with a transportation vision, tying the UTA Fairmont Station to the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride with a dual-beam monorail links the entire UTA TRAX system to a Park City monorail system. How much more efficient can you get?

Jamie Brotherton

Jeremy Ranch

Professionalism appreciated

As one of the small team of election workers for the Summit County Clerk’s Office, I want to express my thanks to Kent Jones and his staff for ensuring our safety during this year’s election. Once he learned of the COVID exposure, he immediately involved the Summit County Health Department. We appreciate the professionalism of Rich Bullough, his staff and medical professionals at the Park City Hospital. Many of us are retired, several are providing care for elderly family members, many have young families, and we all have extended families with whom we interact. Thankfully, we were able to quickly return to ballot processing. Again, thank you.

Sharon C. Bauman

Summit Park