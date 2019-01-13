Letters: Nuzzles and Co.’s animal-saving mission continues

With help, Nuzzles thrives

Editor:

On behalf of the board and organization, Nuzzles and Co. wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the Summit County Council for providing generous funding to our Pet Rescue and Adoption. We rescue injured, homeless and abandoned cats and dogs. Our partnership with Summit County Animal Control, along with the generous support of the Summit County Council and our community, has helped keep Summit County a no-kill community for over a decade. Summit County is one of approximately 200 communities across the United States that is no kill, demonstrating that we can end the needless killing of cats and dogs in shelters across the country.

During the year, working close with Summit County Animal Control, Nuzzles & Co. takes abandoned kittens, rescues abandoned working dogs, provides medical care to cats and dogs injured by cars or predators, picks up pregnant animals about to go into labor and provides them all with the love and care they need. We are so grateful that the staff at Summit County Animal Control call and ask for our help when either the shelter is full or an animal has special needs.

In 2018, we received over 225 dogs and cats, including some with behavioral or medical issues, from Summit County. We take the animals to our Rescue Ranch in Browns Canyon where we have a state-of-the-art medical facility and veterinarian staff. When they are ready for adoption, our matchmakers at the Adoption Center in Tanger Outlets work hard to match each cat or dog with the right person and family.

We also provide vaccination and food to Summit County Animal Shelter so they can care for the shelter pets in their care. Summit County works hard to find homes for these animals and we are happy to help when they need us.

We are grateful to receive funding this year and commit to keep working hard to keep our community no-kill and saving every cat and dog who needs our help. Thank you for your support.

Kathleen D. Weron

Nuzzles & Co. president

Idling is outdated

Editor:

It is that time of the year when many motorists wonder if they need to let their vehicle "warm up" or idle before driving. In fact, today's modern cars are ready to drive in cold temperatures without excessive idling. Unless you are trying to defrost the windshield or warm the interior of your car, idling longer than 30 seconds is unnecessary, even on the coldest days.

The idea of idling before driving dates back to when cars were built with carburetors. With new fuel-injection technology, complex computer systems and thinner synthetic oils, drivers don't need to warm up their cars and excessive idling can have several negative effects, including wasting fuel, increasing air pollution, and causing extra wear to a vehicle's engine components, including cylinders, spark plugs and the exhaust system.

The best way to warm up your car's engine is to drive gently at the start. Remember, a vehicle gets zero miles per gallon when idling, resulting in lower fuel economy and wasted money.

Rich White

Car Care Council executive director