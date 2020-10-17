Letters, Oct. 17-20: Help the National Ability Center salute America’s heroes





Salute our heroes

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is fast approaching. The National Ability Center (NAC) in Park City has for a number of years hosted a free luncheon at the Grand America Hotel called Saluting Our Heroes to honor our active-duty service members, Reserve and Guard service members, veterans, disabled veterans, wounded warriors and first responders for the selfless service they have provided to all of us in keeping America free. COVID-19 has put a major wrench in this year’s Saluting our Heroes luncheon, and the NAC has had to pivot on how to safely honor these incredible people. As a 30-year Navy veteran, it is certainly great to hear people thanking us for our service, but it would be wonderful for people to actually do something to honor our service members. This year the NAC has come up with a great way for citizens to actually make a difference to our veterans, disabled veterans and wounded warriors. Rather than holding a large, risky indoor gathering, the NAC has put together a “Salute your Hero” contest and our sponsors, the George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Foundation and the Boeing Company, have donated terrific prizes for the winners. I would ask that if you really would like to thank service members for their sacrifices for our country and your freedom, please go to our link at discovernac.org/salute-your-hero/ and nominate a service member you think deserves some special recognition for their service. The nominations link will be open through Oct. 30. The winners will be announced on Nov. 11 — Veterans Day. The NAC will continue our Field of Flags tradition of placing American flags in City Park from Nov. 9 through Nov. 16. Please consider stopping by to salute those veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Bob Chamberlain

National Ability Center board president

It’s part of our DNA

Recreation. Arts. Parks (RAP). They are part of our DNA. They are key elements of the lifestyle we enjoy. Our recreation opportunities are seemingly limitless. Art beautifies our surroundings and provides us a myriad of entertainment opportunities. And who hasn’t spent time in our parks and on our trails?

It is once again time to reauthorize the funding source that provides for these essential components of our lifestyle. We do this once every 10 years. It is 1/10 of 1 cent for non-food sales. As a past chair of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, I am a committed, passionate supporter of the benefits provided by this funding. Please vote YES on Prop 21.

Alex Butwinski

Park City

Small price to pay

Since I moved to Summit County seven years ago, I have tremendously enjoyed the parks, recreation, trails, live music, cultural events and artistic opportunities that are so accessible in our communities. As I revel in the beautiful natural surroundings daily, I am constantly reminded that Park City is an incredible place to live, work, create and play. I have recently come to realize that many of the opportunities that so many of us enjoy are supported by the 1/10th of 1 cent we (and our many tourists) pay on a local, non-food, sales and use tax that has been in place for the past 20 years. It is time to renew our support for this critical funding source. Please support the many opportunities we are afforded in Summit Count by voting “yes” to the reauthorization of the Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP tax). This is a very small price to pay to live the active, vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle that we enjoy.

Nan Gray

Pinebrook

A dangerous precedent

I am concerned about Amendment E on the election ballot. It seems unnecessary and might even thwart the future application of best science in wildlife management and conservation. It would amend the Utah Constitution to guarantee the right of Utah citizens to hunt and fish in perpetuity. It would also make hunting and fishing the “preferred method of managing and controlling wildlife.” I am not against hunting, and in fact grew up loving venison, and I cannot believe there would ever be a successful movement to outlaw hunting here in Utah. Amendment E seems unnecessary and I am concerned why it’s on our ballot. Especially concerned on why hunting would be put in an amendment to our Constitution as the preferred method of managing wildlife. Several years ago, we had too many elk in Park City and I recall some of them, perhaps males, being relocated. If this new amendment had been in place, would they have had to be shot? I just watched a show on Nova where beehive fences were used to keep elephants off farmland and African wild dogs were introduced to keep herbivore populations healthy. Yes, hunting may not always be the best way to manage wildlife. Amendment E seems unnecessary and could even set a dangerous precedent. Please vote against it.

Jean Tabin

Snyderville Basin

Caplan values teachers

I am writing this letter of support for Andrew Caplan who is running for the Park City Board of Education. I have taught in the Park City School District for more than 20 years and have worked closely with various board members addressing a multitude of issues. Recently, I worked with Andrew for several months on the committee that rendered the current compensation agreement for the district’s certified staff. During this experience, I discovered several things about Andrew that makes him a successful leader. Andrew believes that an effective teacher has the biggest impact on student learning, and that teachers can be their best when they have the support of administrators, district personnel and community patrons. From the onset of our endeavors, Andrew continuously worked for ways by which teachers could receive such support.

In addition, Andrew is capable of seeing how various elements can work together in a collegial and collaborative manner to achieve the goals of the district. Sometimes, it may be difficult for others to understand his views or statements because they don’t have the same extensive vision or perception of such aspects. On more than one occasion, I have witnessed Andrew take the time to respectfully work with these individuals to build shared understandings so that shared commitments could be achieved.

These are my observations of Andrew Caplan based on my personal experiences working with him. Interestingly, I have talked with other teachers who also have worked with Andrew during his tenure as a board member, and all of them have said the same thing — Andrew has a tremendous respect for those who work in education and understands the value they have in fostering a successful community.

John Hall

Park City School District teacher