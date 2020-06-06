Letters: Pandemic leadership, County Council race and confronting racism





Change in leadership

Recently I have had a conversation with a client and friend who lives in Australia and has business interests in Wasatch and Summit counties. I asked about his family, etc. The following is a portion of his response:

“Yes COVID-19 has been well handled in Australia. It helps that we are an island. It also helps that we don’t have a clown running our country. The country is slowly opening up. There are a couple of cases a day now. The hospital system is equipped to handle things, we have all the PPE and ventilators etc. More importantly testing is broad. … We have an app that over 40% of the population has downloaded. That should make a big difference in containment.”

Obviously we need a change in leadership.

Joe Tesch

Midway

Stand shoulder to shoulder

If you’re wondering if you should make a statement denouncing racism and injustice, you should. It takes a united front to stand up to centuries of racism baked into our society and George Floyd’s murder should call us all to action.

As Thomas Jefferson said when he penned the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

It is we the people that make America the great country that it is. It is all of us together that will find our way out of this wretched past of intolerance and racism. It is we the people that must maintain and defend our basic humanity and treat each life as if it were our own.

We must stand up and make our voices heard. Non-violent protests yes, but loud protests. Loud and in your face protests that shake the heavens. We cannot sit idle while our fellow humans — brothers and sisters — are wantonly struck down and live in fear and oppression, simply because of the color of their skin.

It does not matter where you live, we must stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight. Even if you cannot join the front lines you can let your fellow Americans know that you support them in this struggle for our dignity as a people and as a nation.

Our lives are fragile, our families and loved ones dear to us and we should want for everyone what we want for ourselves — Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” — Mathew 7:12

Canice Harte

Summit County Council candidate

Community partnership

The last few months have been challenging and unprecedented. The Summit County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) has remained open under strict protocols for our most vulnerable abuse victims: children. Throughout this crisis, the CJC has continued to provide services to child victims, secondary trauma victims and families during times of social isolation.

In the face of these challenges, Healthy U Behavioral (UNI Park City) has been flexible and 100% available. Under the county’s new contract with UUHP and the local leadership and management of Cristie Frey, victims of alleged child maltreatment are able to be seen quickly for crisis management and ongoing therapeutic services. Their team of professionals is exemplary, professional, compassionate and dedicated. We are truly community partners against child abuse and we are so grateful to be part of a comprehensive team. Thank you Healthy U Behavioral, Cristie and team!

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, CJC Director Ted Walker and Dr. Christina Sally

Summit County Children’s Justice Center

Harte is a leader

As a 30-year resident of Summit County, I know firsthand the importance of what a good county leader can do for our community. And Canice Hart is such a leader. As a successful business owner, Canice cares about and understands the challenges of small local businesses throughout the county. As a member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, he knows what is at stake for our small communities if we don’t plan wisely. His tireless work for Summit County doesn’t end there. Canice’s dedication to local, nonprofit organizations (from Rotary to youth sports programs to search and rescue operations) help keep this county the caring, connected community that we all know and love.

Canice Hart will bring the knowledge, experience, commitment and love of Summit County to the Summit County council. I fully support Canice and what he can do for ALL of our communities.

Katie Mullaly

Park City

Vote for lasting action

In this an election year, I loudly offer my voice to support the candidate for Summit County Council Seat C that I sincerely hope will be elected. I have known this candidate and neighbor for 10 years, beginning when he and his wife Katy Wang (executive director, Park City Film) were starting a water bottle business. At that time, I was struck by his passion and energy as a young entrepreneur, but still impressed by his substantial conventional history in the mainstream recreation business industry. Since then, I have watched him start yet another business while balancing the upbringing of two Park City School District young children and finding yet the time to serve on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and the board of the Kimball Art Center. He seems to have, by design, engaged himself specifically in county government especially responsible growth, district public education, our varied recreational trail resources, the arts community and the small business concerns of our community. As a portent of his intentions and commitment, he has been willing to walk the talk, knock on doors and shake hands. A legacy exists in the Summit County Council for elected officials of considerable stature and lasting action. This year voters have an opportunity to elect yet one more of those memorable representatives and I cannot find a reason not to lend my unqualified support to such a worthy candidate as Canice Harte.

Kenny Barfield

Pinebrook