Letters: Park City comes together during the holidays to support children

Community comes together

The community of Park City came together again, for the 11th year, to host a festive holiday party for hundreds of underserved children.

What began as a construction service project for Park City Sunrise Rotary Club in 2007 has fortuitously grown into a festive Christmas party for over 600 children. The kids, who were accompanied by their families, all gathered the evening of Dec. 4 at Park City High School. There were Christmas presents to receive, movies to watch, games to play, cupcakes to win, food to enjoy and of course a chance to speak with Santa Claus. This annual community holiday celebration has become a tradition for hundreds of children and their families who are greeted, welcomed and encouraged to enjoy the hospitality of a caring town.

Many thanks to all who offered their time, talents and resources to provide an evening of fun for so many families. These families are the backbone of the community who provide a valuable, reliable workforce for our busy resort town.

Thanks to Done To Your Taste Catering, Park City High School Latinos in Action, South Summit Interact Club, Beethoven Festival Park City, Holy Cross Ministries, People's Health Clinic, and Arts Kids.

Park City remains an example of a warmhearted community whose citizens celebrate residents from all walks of life. We are proud to call Park City home.

Karen Nielsen

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club president-elect

Rosy picture has thorns

To every supporter of government-run health care, the single payer system, I offer the following quotes from the Dec. 7 edition of the Times of London, UK.

Headline: Millions of patients face three-week wait for GP

"Three million patients a month are waiting more than three weeks for a GP appointment, according to official figures that reveal the scale of the pressure on surgeries."

Note: GP refers to a general practitioner.

"A review by the former national cancer director published last week concluded that Britain's poor cancer survival rates were partly due to the lack of timely access to GP care."

"British cancer patients die sooner than those in other countries, and the study by Sir Mike Richards, published by the Health Foundation, said the 'gatekeeper' role of family doctors meant that patients were being diagnosed too late."

"Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Our patients are waiting too long to secure a GP appointment. We know this is frustrating for them and their families, and it's frustrating for GPs and our teams too. We want to deliver timely care to patients, in the early stages of illness, to avoid conditions getting worse, when they can be both more distressing for patients and more costly for the NHS."

This is not the rosy picture our Socialist friends paint. It is reality.

Thomas Hurd

Park City

Full respect for Old Glory

The trees along S.R. 224 are lit. The wreath is on the White Barn. Our prayers for snow are being answered.

As we welcome visitors to our town, let's not forget that many of them are veterans, service members and military families. Some come to engage in winter sports through the National Ability Center's recreational programs. Others seek to reconnect with loved ones as they enjoy the singular Park City experience.

Whether these individuals are active duty, separated or retired, they all come to town with at least one thing in common: They understand the rules and regulations surrounding the care and display of the U.S. flag. The U.S. Flag Code, formally known as Title 4 of the United States Code, is a set of customs that was codified in the 1920s and then signed into law in December 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

While violations of the U.S. Flag Code are not enforced, it is considered respectful for civilians to follow the guidelines, which include illuminating flags on display 24/7, or lowering the flag to half-staff 30 days from the death of a former president.

I would like to thank every business, nonprofit or private residence that flies a flag in Summit County. Their acts of patriotism show support of our country and those who serve in our military branches. Just remember that the stars and stripes hold very special meaning to individuals who put their lives on the line for our freedom. By displaying and handling the U.S. flag according to the U.S. Flag Code, our community can show support at an even higher level. The full code can be found at http://www.usflag.org/uscode36.html#USFC.

Valery Pine Behr

Park City

Let us enjoy the mountains

Square Top is a long-time popular backcountry ski route accessible by hiking out from 9990 chairlift. I, along with many Parkites, have been skiing it for decades without incident. This season is different. I recently spent a sunny day in the side-country when I, along with several other ski groups, was approached by a group of snowmobiles after skiing the shoulder of Square Top. A middle-aged man immediately approached me and aggressively told me to leave and never come back as it's private property. In an effort to be respectful to private property borders, I politely asked where the property line was so I can avoid it next time I'm in the area. I also suggested they put up "no trespassing" signs. The man responded by aggressively yelling and harassing me, saying he would pull my pass (obviously, he can't do that) and threatening physical violence if we ever returned to the area.

What I experienced is not uncommon. I've spoken to several acquaintances who have been harassed by the same aggressive snowmobile guide. After speaking with several members of Park City Ski Patrol, we learned that this guy has been a problem all season and many people have been harassed by this man in a similar nature. While the Square Top ridgeline is all National Forest land, we learned that much of the land near Square Top is owned by a family, and they have become increasingly irate about the public using their land. If they want skiers to stop skiing their land, they need to take proper steps to post signs informing us to stay away. Otherwise, please stop harassing the Park City natives and let us enjoy our amazing mountains.

Tom Clark

Park City

Environmental efforts promoted

Recycle Utah would like to extend thanks to Park City Mountain Resort and EpicPromise for their continued support of our recycling, educational programs and 100 Mile Meal.

We align with EpicPromise and their Commitment to Zero to create a more promising future for generations to come. With the support of EpicPromise, Recycle Utah is able to educate nearly 5,000 Summit County students on best practices in recycling, water protection, energy conservation and more and recycle nearly 3.5 million pounds a year.

Park City Mountain Resort also helps make our annual Water Festival possible, in which over 500 fourth-graders learn about our most precious natural resource, water. These programs ensure that the youngest members of our community are empowered to lead sustainable lives to protect the environment they will grow up in.

Thank you to Park City Mountain for your commitment to our local community in Park City. We at Recycle Utah are grateful for the support as we continue to educate the next generation of environmental stewards.

Carolyn Wawra

Recycle Utah executive director