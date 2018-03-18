Letters: Park City Council owes applicant an apology
March 18, 2018
Opioid action should target doctors
Editor:
Perhaps the county shouldn't sue the opioid manufacturers, but the doctors who overprescribe the medication.
Jeffrey Louden Park City
City Council owes an apology
Editor:
Recommended Stories For You
I must say thank you to Reed Galen for his thoughtful guest editorial about the City Council's insulting conversation about Abby McNulty's qualifications for a place on the City Council. Are we back in the 1950s? Obviously, if Abby McNulty did not think she would be able to handle the responsibilities of a council member, she wouldn't have applied. An apology and a rethinking of her application is needed by all concerned as well as an updating of a disappointing website.
Wendy Lavitt Park City
Why not extend bag ban?
Editor:
If banning plastic bags is a good idea, why not apply it to all vendors. Costs should be proportional.
Howard Carrey Park City
Trending In: Opinion
- Guest editorial: Park City Council’s words about candidate were divisive and insulting
- Guest editorial: Council mistake illustrates messy path ahead in Park City’s social equity push
- Guest editorial: A gondola could help mitigate Park City’s traffic problem
- Letters: Park City Councilor responds to Treasure letter
- Editorial: In students, including Park City’s, gun reform movement has finally found its voice