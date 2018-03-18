Letters: Park City Council owes applicant an apology

Opioid action should target doctors

Editor:

Perhaps the county shouldn't sue the opioid manufacturers, but the doctors who overprescribe the medication.

Jeffrey Louden Park City

City Council owes an apology

Editor:

I must say thank you to Reed Galen for his thoughtful guest editorial about the City Council's insulting conversation about Abby McNulty's qualifications for a place on the City Council. Are we back in the 1950s? Obviously, if Abby McNulty did not think she would be able to handle the responsibilities of a council member, she wouldn't have applied. An apology and a rethinking of her application is needed by all concerned as well as an updating of a disappointing website.

Wendy Lavitt Park City

Why not extend bag ban?

Editor:

If banning plastic bags is a good idea, why not apply it to all vendors. Costs should be proportional.

Howard Carrey Park City