Letters: Park City Councilor responds to Treasure letter

Climate legislation is needed

Editor:

This week the Utah legislature passed a climate resolution, HCR007 Concurrent Resolution on Environmental and Economic Stewardship, sponsored by two Republican legislators, Representative Rebecca Edwards and Senator Todd Weiler. This resolution of the governor and legislature encourages responsible stewardship and reduction of emissions through incentives and support of growth in technologies and services that will enlarge the economy.

The people of Utah have spoken loud and clear: we are eager for solutions. To our local, state, and national representatives: please help us by passing effective, thoughtful legislation to address our changing climate.

One of our members of Congress has taken the lead and joined the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. A good next step would be for the rest of our delegation to join this Caucus as well.

Lauren Barros

City Councilor responds to Treasure letter

Editor:

Stuart Goldner wrote a letter to the editor about the upcoming Treasure Hill bond. I think it is great that people are following the Treasure proposal and engaging in community discussion. However, I wanted to correct some of the inaccuracies in Stuart's comments.

There is much confusion about the space approved with the Treasure project back in 1986. People have heard that only 400,000 square feet were originally approved and wonder how the project swelled to almost one million feet. The base approval represents the combined space for residential and commercial, but according to Park City's Land Management Code, that space only includes the area inside rooms and stores or restaurants. Areas like parking, hallways, stairs, lobbies, mechanical rooms, storage, ski lockers and meeting rooms are all additional and don't count against the base approval. For Treasure, the required underground parking alone would add 275,000 sq feet. While the Planning Commission never voted on the Treasure proposal, most of our debate had focused on what, between 875,000 and 930,000 was appropriate. These base versus total ratios are very similar to hotels like the Montage, Hotel Park City and St Regis. Suggesting that we limit the development to the base approval would be completely inconsistent with our city code and would not stand up in any court.

Stuart also suggested that we should copy other ski towns and charge a transfer tax on new construction. While that would be possible in a Home Rule state like Colorado, these transfer taxes are illegal here in Utah. His suggestion of using an illegal tax as a tool to strong arm a specific development into relinquishing approved rights is unacceptable on so many levels.

As part of the bond process, the city will be disseminating information about the development, the proposed bond, its financial impact on property taxes and how the land will be protected. I encourage everyone to keep the questions coming so that we can make sure we get everything answered.

Steve Joyce

Park City Council