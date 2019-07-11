Letters: Park City Fourth of July parade attendees need flag etiquette refresher

Brush up on flag etiquette

Editor:

Once again, the Park City 4th of July parade was a success. Lots of families gathered, displays of patriotism, and the great symbol of our country’s independence, the American flag, being carried by many throughout the parade. Being born on the 4th of July, I have always had a great reverence for the flag, so it bothers me that I saw so many flags dragging on the ground during the parade. I am quite sure this was not done intentionally, but small children carrying big flags get tired and the flags inevitably ended up drooping to the ground. I ask that individuals in charge of parade entries take this into consideration next year and give smaller flags to children as well as monitor those carrying flags to make sure the flags are always treated with the respect they deserve. And to the fellow walking around with the flag pinned on like a cape, shame on you.

Susan Barbisan

Kamas

Attend Arts Festival for free

Editor:

Bryan Adams got one thing right — the summer of ’69 was a doozy. In August alone, one of the most iconic album covers in history was photographed as the Beatles crossed Abbey Road, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, and nearly half a million people camped out on a dairy farm in upstate New York for the Woodstock Music Festival. That same month, a small outdoor arts festival was launched in Park City.

What is now the Park City Kimball Arts Festival kicked off in August of 1969 and, this summer, the festival will celebrate 50 years. To recognize our golden anniversary and to thank the community for its support over the last five decades, the Kimball Art Center’s staff and Board of Directors have decided to “Free the Fest” for locals. If you are a primary resident living anywhere in Summit County, you will enjoy free admission all three days of the festival. But you MUST register in advance at ParkCityKimballArtsFestival.org to claim this benefit!

Arts Fest is the Kimball Art Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year and money raised from the event allows us to continue to provide free access to world-class exhibitions, art education in our public schools, and scholarships to kids hoping to explore the arts. Freeing the fest for locals may seem contrary to our need to raise money for year-round programming, but it is not. The gesture reinforces our conviction that arts access is critical to the overall success and happiness of our community. And, by eliminating an economic barrier to Arts Fest attendance, we join other community organizations striving for social equity.

The 2019 Park City Kimball Arts Festival is Aug. 2-4 on Park City’s Historic Main Street. We are grateful to our sponsors who have helped make free local admission possible: Intermountain Park City Hospital, Zions Bank, Strong Automotive Group, Promontory Club, Deer Valley Resort, and Park City Municipal Corporation.

With thanks, on behalf of the Kimball Art Center’s staff and Board of Directors.

Maggie AbuHaidar

Kimball Arts Center board chair

Don’t rain on parade

Editor:

I would like to complain about the not one, not two but three families that chose to squirt Fourth of July parade participants with commercial-grade squirt guns. We all get up early and spend time and money to put on an enjoyable experience for you. You ruin the experience for most of us. You may think it’s funny; we don’t. The 5-year-old daughter of a friend got hit in the face with a water balloon one year.

AND it’s not a fair fight. We can’t fight back.

Please consider how you act at next year’s festivities or at The Miners Parade.

Beano Solomon

Park City

Climate change is not trivial

Editor:

The effects of climate change are not theoretical, they’re personal.

I vividly remember skiing in the 1970s, while I was in my 20s, sinking to my thighs because the snow density was so light. This past winter our mountains received a lot of snow, but its density was nothing like 40 years ago. Instead of dry fluff, the snow was often heavy with moisture, with rain falling on several occasions at the base — unheard of in the past.

We lived for several years in Virginia and would often experience severe rain storms. I remember saying that we hadn’t experienced anything like that in Utah. But when we had several severe rain storms this spring, we had to change our yard’s drainage system to accommodate the excessive water.

My son and daughter-in-law recently moved out of the Salt Lake Valley to the Park City area to avoid raising my granddaughter in the valley’s pollution.

So far, climate change’s effects have been trivial to me. But they are not trivial to people affected by wildfires or severe weather events, and each year they get worse. We still have time to prevent a human catastrophe, but not much.

Yes, Utah may host the 2030 Olympics, and we may be lucky, but maybe not. This past week Anchorage hit a record high of 90 degrees, 25 degrees above average. What if Utah experienced a similar hot spell in February? Park City’s temperature could soar into the 60s.

Please contact your congressman, Rob Bishop for Park City, to support Congress’s H.R. 763, Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. And, please contact your senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, and ask them to support climate change actions.

Marc Peterson

Sandy

Preserve is source of pride

Editor:

A constant joy to me, as I travel west on the Highland Drive frontage road south of Interstate 80 toward Kimball Junction, is the view of our beautiful mountains over the open space provided by the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. As residents of Summit County, we all need to know a bit of the history of the Preserve, and be grateful to the Swaner family for their part in making it happen.

In 1993 the Swaner family donated 190 acres of their Spring Creek Angus Ranch land to honor Leland S. Swaner who had died in 1992. This generous donation turned out to be like a crystal nucleation site, enabling acquisition of other parcels of land resulting in about 1,200 acres today. In 2010, the preserve was donated to Utah State University.

Although the local operation still largely funds its own programs, it is now able to offer more to our community because of its relationship with USU, including remote classes and more in-depth conservation research.

Take some time to travel the frontage road and see what we all came here to enjoy. Go to the visitor center at 1258 Center Drive in Kimball Junction and have fun with the family. Get the history brochure, which will tell you lots about the Preserve, Leland Swaner and Summit County. Visit swanerecocenter.org and learn about when you can enjoy traveling exhibitions, lectures and youth programs.

And, be thankful for the part the Swaner family played in preventing 1,200 acres of urban sprawl, and providing the beautiful view and Preserve for us to enjoy.

Note: As I prepared this letter, I became aware that as of July 1, a Swaner Preserve Conservation Endowment fundraiser was short of its $2 million-plus target by about $60,000. I assume this endowment will support the efforts of staff, interns and volunteers who spend thousands of hours every year managing the preserve. Sally and I are giving a donation, and I encourage you to consider doing so.

Torch Elliott

Park City

Premise of article false

Editor:

The entire premise of the High Country News article “Paranoia and a ‘preposterously’ oversized water tank,” which was reprinted in the July 3-5 edition of The Park Record, is both false and misleading.

Contrary to the article’s “bottomless pit” metaphor, if pending litigation against the Echo Improvement District is successful, The ECHO-Association will relieve taxpayers of federally backed debt with the stroke of a pen.

Why is that now likely to occur?

Notably, the six-year statute of limitation cited by both Judge Parish and High Country News was recently overruled unanimously by the U.S. Supreme Court (Docket No. 18-315) in favor of the 10-year statute argued by our legal team since Day 1.

Mark Christopher Tracy

Emigration Canyon Home Owners Association president

Immigrants must follow the law

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to a guest editorial titled “Protecting immigrant families should be No. 1 priority for Park City community” in the July 3-5 edition of The Park Record.

Editor:

My mother was first generation and came to America legally, at the age of 10, from Poland. She came to Ellis Island with her father and mother. I know a little about the subject.

We have laws regardless of how difficult it is to wait in line. Storming our southern border because you can’t wait is not the answer.

You use words like “first generation Americans” although they have no citizenship. I call “first generation Americans” those that went through the process and were properly naturalized. You use words like “lacking proper papers” as if they simply received the wrong papers. If a driver has no driver’s license or insurance, is he simply a legitimate driver only lacking some papers? If someone takes over your home while you’re out of the country, is he the legitimate owner simply lacking proper papers? If someone receives stolen jewelry and pays for it, is he simply the proper owner lacking a purchase receipt? If you sit in on classes at Harvard for four years without being a registered student, are you entitled to be called a college graduate simply without the fancy certificate of graduation?

As for the facilities at the border, they were built by Obama for a particular anticipated number of people including those facilities for children. We are now receiving twice as many at the border. If you overstay your visa in Mexico, you go to jail and pay a fine. If you have an auto accident in Mexico, without Mexican insurance, your car is impounded and you go to jail. This is the system south of the border. If you cross that border, you are entitled to more benefits than our veterans or homeless citizens. That sound right to you?

Now the state of California wants to count illegals to determine the amount of congressmen they can have. Is this what you want for every other state including Utah?

Hal Gutterman

Palm Desert, California