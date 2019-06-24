Letters: Park City Historic Home Tour was a hit once again

Home tour a hit again

Editor:

The Park City Historical Society and Museum’s 22nd annual Historic Home Tour last Saturday was once again a huge success! Of course, we couldn’t have done it without a lot of help and support from so many people. Some thank-yous are in order.

First of all, to our wonderful homeowners who generously opened their historic homes for the tour. What fun everyone had peeking inside your lovely old homes and buildings. You owners are the backbone of the Historic District and deserve a big thank you from the entire community. Also, to our more than 60 tireless volunteers. It takes a lot of manpower to plan, host and provide docents for this event. You are the glue that holds our organization together and we couldn’t do it without you. A special shout-out to local artist Peg Bodell who every year provides the wonderful original drawing that graces the covers of our program.

Thank you so much to our Presenting Sponsors: Jones Waldo Attorneys and the Park City Chamber/Bureau. These two generous businesses have graciously supported our organization year after year. And kudos too to all our loyal home sponsors who helped underwrite the event.

The Bonneville Chapter of the Buick Club displayed some of their beautifully restored cars on Park Avenue. These vintage cars from the 1930s and 1940s certainly added to the neighborhood’s historic atmosphere.

A big special thanks to Fletcher’s on Main who hosted our thank-you reception in their own historic building. The ambiance, food and beverages were first class and a perfect ending for our homeowners, sponsors and volunteers.

And, lastly, thank you to all of you who attended the Historic Home Tour. Thank you for loving our historic buildings as much as we do.

Sandra Morrison

Park City Museum executive director

Realtors stepped up

Editor:

I am writing this as my first ever letter to the editor … because I could not be prouder of my fellow Realtors as to what they accomplished at a recent Board of Realtor’s meeting.

Let me explain … for almost 30 years the Board of Realtors has had a “Philanthropic Committee/Board” and for the past several years has donated financial scholarship aid to students in need to go to college. This year funds have been particular lean, so at our meeting Nancy Erni, President of the Philanthropic Board, reminded all the Realtors of the need to support these young Summit and Wasatch county students who have suffered through many challenging and seemingly unsurmountable obstacles just to get through high school. … We are talking about students obtaining 3.0 to 4.0 GPAs while living out of a car, working 40 hours a week to help support a single parent, assisting with raising their siblings because a single parent has to work two and three jobs and is not home to feed and bathe the children, in some cases an abusive parent, parent alcoholism … the sadness and hardships of what these kids go through and still achieve academic success is unreal. Of course they don’t have money for college and this is where the Realtors in this town help assist children from all four high schools (Park City, South Summit, North Summit and Wasatch) achieve their dreams.

In just 45 minutes of hearing of the need, my fellow Realtors reached into their pockets and donated over $10,000 on the spot. I couldn’t be prouder to be associated with such a great group of professionals. … A sincere thank you to all of them.

Ramon Gomez, Jr.

Park City