Letters: Park City must pull together for senior citizens





Pull together for seniors

As someone who has been closely following the public discussion concerning the future of our Senior Center, I am pleased to see the mayor and City Council have recently moved in a more positive and constructive direction. Hopefully we can build on this progress as we join together to create a facility that is commensurate with the value and appreciation we have for our senior community.

I was a young reporter in 1978 when the original center opened on Woodside Avenue. I can recall interviewing Nan McPolin to learn how thrilled she was to have a place where she and so many of her friends and contemporaries could get together, have lunch, play cards and enjoy each other’s company. A few years later when my parents retired to Park City they would frequently stop in to play bridge and make new friends.

If we as a community can raise over $100 million for open space, it would seem we can find a way to support our seniors with a first-class and permanent center.

As our parents and grandparents encouraged us, “if there is a will, there is a way.”

Let’s pull together, and honor the living history of Park City.

Greg Schirf

Park Meadows

Keep politics off Main Street

My wife and I were very dismayed and disappointed to learn of the painting of “Black Lives Matter” on Main Street. Yes, hopefully all Americans agree with that very important sentiment — so our reaction has nothing to do with that important cause! Rather, we feel very strongly that our local town’s Main Street is not the place for communicating views on any social commentary or political issues. Period!

The beauty of America is that people are free to express their own opinions. The Park Record and various social media platforms serve as much more appropriate places for personal opinions. The mayor and the City Council allowing the painting of these slogans on our own Main Street crosses the line, big time! Main Street belongs to each of us. By inference, covering it with social messaging suggests that the Park City community as a whole is 100% aligned to that view (or that the government is somehow dictating that everyone should be so aligned — which is not for the government to mandate).

More importantly, this action begs the bigger question as to, prospectively, which social views and commentary should be given a “painted voice” platform on our special mountain town’s only little Main Street? If we do in fact believe in freedom of speech, does this set a precedent for Main Street becoming a mural of diverse social and political views? Where does it stop, and critically who is to decide which views can be displayed, and which cannot? Park City government, in allowing this action, has stepped onto a very slippery slope!

My wife and I are not alone among locals in this feeling of disappointment over this decision. Many neighbors and friends have said that they were equally surprised and disappointed. In fact, it might even cause some “backlash” in people spending less or not visiting Old Town until the situation is rectified — an unintended consequence which would impact merchants or restaurants along our city’s main drag as they struggle to recover from the impact of this poor judgment.

We as Park City can do better in deciding where and how to best convey our passionate views, whatever they might be.

Larry Alleva

Glenwild

Mountain town high

Park City has the opportunity to be a progressive and forward-thinking community on marijuana. Park City has always been ahead of the Utah state agenda. Park City needs to work with the state to establish a pilot program for medical marijuana which bridges medicine and business.

Marijuana is a remarkable addition to our health care system. The benefits of marijuana include nervous system stabilizing, pain relief, emotional relaxation, mental creativity, appetite and rest benefits. If a doctor introduced a prescription that could provide all of the aforementioned traits in one pill than our entire community would all be popping the pill.

Many American communities have endorsed and established marijuana as an essential need for people. Times are changing and marijuana is not the dangerous psychedelic monster drug that it was misclassified as in the past. Marijuana is an herbal all-natural health treatment that can be consumed in a myriad of forms. It doesn’t necessarily have to be smoked and carcinogens can be removed from use.

Park City will be better off with marijuana laws and regulations that are more similar to Colorado. Tax revenues from a new business stream will be able to add to schools and public facilities. Crime rates in other American cities that have adopted marijuana have not gone up. Park City has the opportunity to be on the frontier of marijuana access, legislation and regulation.

Mark Boyle

Kamas