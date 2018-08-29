Letters: Park City will be forever changed if bond fails and Treasure proceeds

Boom, boom, boom — forever changed

Editor:

Yes, Park City, that is the noise that will be echoed throughout our town as developers spend 3-5 years (minimum) blasting away at our iconic Treasure Hill. It will take that long just to clear the mountain of trees, blast, excavate, remove earth, and re-grade the mountainside, with up to 150 foot high cliffs cutout to make room for this massive project.

Here are some facts:

EXCAVATION: Estimated to be the size of 18 montage excavations

TRUCKS: 300 trucks per day to haul away the dirt

Recommended Stories For You

PROJECT SIZE: Roughly equal to 10 Walmart discount stores.

HEIGHT: Up to 14 stories high

CONSTRUCTION TIME: 8-10 years: 3-5 years of blast & shoot operations

WATER: Additional 13-17 million gallons per year forever

CARS: 1,000 vehicle trips to property each day forever (projected)

LOCATION: Creole ski run in Old Town. Roughly 200 yard above the Town Lift base.

Sadly, the last fact is that our town will be forever changed.

But if we all vote for the open space bond in November, Treasure Hill will be preserved permanently as open space, a 100 percent conservation easement held by a third party.

There is talk about town that after the bond passes, the city would then be free to use Treasure Hill land for housing or whatever it would like — that is FAKE NEWS. The land will be conserved as is, forever.

The talk about town that this project can never be built is also FAKE NEWS. The drawings and plans are already done and there are investors in New York just sitting and waiting for the bond to fail. Then they will fast track the approval and move forward with a 1 million square foot project.

Aren't you glad the White Barn was preserved years ago? Did you know that a Smith's grocery store plaza and strip malls were going to be built there?

Aren't you glad we voted to preserve Round Valley?

You will always be glad we saved this piece of Park City.

Kyra Parkhurst

Old Town

***

Project unearths undying support

Editor:

On Thursday, Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, led by Hope and Sandy Melville guided 41 people on a terrific hike to see our progress on Jupiter Ore Bin, California Comstock Mill and Thaynes Conveyor. We were shuttled up to Guardsman as a special favor by Park City Mountain. Pat Pond and Robin Filion donated their time, their amazing culinary skills and the ingredients to prepare an exquisite gourmet luncheon. Park City Market donated the steak and portobello mushrooms. Brent Whitford donated Red Bicycle Bread. If you have a chance, thank these people for their undying support for our mine stabilization project.

Sally Elliott

Park City

***

Raise your voice about cougar quota

Editor:

On August 30, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is voting on a quota increase to 653 cougars for the 2018-2019 hunting season. The estimated number of cougars in Utah ranges from 2,000 to 4,000. A 7/27/18 Daily Herald article notes the DWR estimates 2,000 adults and 2,000 under 1 year. If only 400 are taken per year, that's 10 percent. The Mountain Lion Foundation says, "Experts suspect kitten deaths could equal or exceed the number of cougars killed by sports hunting." They note that a study in Southern Utah showed the "annual mortality rate in an unhunted cougar population was a fairly high 26 percent." According to the Daily Herald, Randy Hatch, a member of Utah Houndsmen Association said "we'd like to see an older class of lions, we think there's too much harvest going on." He believes the are fewer cougars than the DWR's estimate and notes concerns about areas being overrun by out of state outfitters bringing in people paying thousands for guided hunts. Advocates note recent studies which indicate the killing of older cats lead to more conflicts from younger animals and imply that younger animals who do not know how to hunt properly may be a cause for unwanted attacks on pets and livestock. According to the Humane Society, the new quota would be "nearly triple what is considered sustainable according to cougar research across the West." They note "Utah's own cougar biologists have repeatedly warned that the state is risking over-hunting, and should instead implement stronger protections to support the survival of this species." They are asking us to "send a message to Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Board urging them to reject the proposed increase in cougar trophy hunting quotas for the 2018-2019 season." There will be a Utah Wildlife Board meeting August 30. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the DNR Salt Lake office auditorium at 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City.

Jean Tabin

Park City

***

Goodbye for good, Park City

Editor:

My family and I visited Park City between August 23 and August 27 to watch my son ride in a mountain bike race over the weekend. On Saturday, August 25, we drove two cars up to Deer Valley to see the race. We tried to park in the underground lot but it was full. We searched for pay parking but with the construction couldn't find any up near the venue. So we ended up parking both cars off the side of Sterling road. We saw the red sign about it being a private street but there was a line of 15 to 20 cars already there. Since it was a quiet Saturday we parked and walked up to the event. We returned a few hours later to discover that both of our cars had been towed. It cost $560 to release both cars, after being impounded for an hour or two.

The unexpected expense ruined our vacation to say the least. We've been visiting Park City about one or two times per year over the past several years. We usually rent a condo or home, ski, rent mountain bikes, eat out a lot, and generally spend lots of money while we're here. I'm not sure who called to report the innocuous parking far off the street on a quiet Saturday during an event, but the over-zealous enforcement and exorbitant costs have soured us on ever visiting Park City again. There are many other mountain towns that are far friendlier that we'll visit instead.

David Osleger

Davis, California

***

Cows are welcome sight at McPolin Farm

Editor:

I love those cows, and the horses. I live in Park Meadows and every time I leave my house, I drive down and am greeted by that pastoral scene. I missed the cows this summer when they weren't there early. I grew up on a farm and I'm not so sure cows count as agricultural management, but I'm not going to quibble. I don't care why they're there, just please, Park City, keep inviting someone's cows back every summer. Thank you.

Beano Solomon

Park City