Letters: Park City’s Latino Arts Festival a success once again

Editor:

Just a quick shout out from The Hope Alliance to all those who made last Friday's "Night Vision" fund raiser a rousing success. From our founders and friends to our loyal family of supporters, you have made THA successful and sustainable in our mission to sponsor international, regional and local vision clinics as well as our ongoing relief efforts in Haiti led by Kym Meehan.

Special thanks to our hosts Dell and Laine Fuller and all of our volunteers and vendors who supplied the inspiration for this fun evening. Thanks also to the generous souls of Park City who could not attend this event but sent their contributions anyhow. Your unflagging generosity assures the continuation of our efforts in the service of the needy and the betterment of the old Park City spirit of giving.

Matt Lindon

The Hope Alliance board

Editor:

Love was abound this June when the owner of the Grand Love Shack, Jeff Love, donated his beautiful home to Image Reborn Foundation so that 14 breast cancer survivors could enjoy a free weekend retreat filled with relaxation, pampering … and LOVE! The Grand Love Shack, located just west of Main Street, is the largest slopeside home in the National District of Park City and is lovely and accommodating in every way. Jeff Love donates his amazing home to Image Reborn Foundation for three different weekends a year and has been doing so for several years.

Image Reborn Foundation is a local non-profit organization that provides free healing retreats in Park City to any woman who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer. Each month breast cancer survivors from Utah and all over the country can relax and enjoy each other's company in the lovely atmosphere of Park City homes and hotels.

Image Reborn's success in serving over 3,000 breast cancer survivors since its inception in 1998 is due to the kindness of Park City residents such as Jeff Love. We are indebted to Jeff and others who have offered up their homes so that women who have battled the ravages of breast cancer can be pampered and loved during a free weekend in beautiful Park City.

If you are interested in donating your home, please contact Ally with Image Reborn Foundation at (801) 679-3065.

Faye Keller

Image Reborn Foundation

Editor:

"With the goal of offering an event that our whole community could enjoy through celebrating Arts and Culture, the Latino Arts Festival succeeded! Thank you so much to the Park City community for your support and enthusiasm! The weather was nearly perfect both days of this event, where we enjoyed Food, Art, Music, Dance and Kids Activities. Ranging from traditional Chilean music, to folklore music from the Andes Mountains, as well as tropical Caribbean to a traditional Mexican Mariachi band, the music was fantastic. We also enjoyed colorful dancing from Mexico, Spain, Peru, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Argentina. Finally, thanks to Sundance Institute, we were able to experience a film screening of the powerful film "Dolores", a documentary about Dolores Huerta, a civil rights activist. For those interested in Art, the Kimball Arts Center, another great partner with us for this event, is hosting a special exhibition presenting the work of nine Latino artists living in Utah. From painting and photography to sculpture and installation, this exhibition is running now until July 8th."

Rob Harter

Christian Center of Park City executive director