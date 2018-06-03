Letters: Parkites must turn out to vote in primary

Foundation expresses gratitude

Editor:

On behalf of Park City trail users, Mountain Trails Foundation extends deep gratitude to Vail Resorts Epic Promise, the DoubleTree staff, MTF Ambassadors and all Park City trail lovers for helping us make the 5th Annual Mountain Madness Trails Open House a great success last Wednesday.

This event brought out 9 local trails/open-space organizations and about 200 trail enthusiasts for a fun evening of mingling and learning about trail/open space projects on the Wasatch Back. This event continues to thrive because of the support shown by a community of engaged trail users and AWESOME sponsors!

We hope that Park City's trail users will pause for just a moment at the next trailhead they visit to reflect upon what a great amenity the Park City trail system is and to thank all of those who help build, maintain and protect it.

See you out there soon.

Lora Smith

Mountain Trails Foundation resource manager

***

Parkites must vote in primary

Editor:

Shortly members of the Republican party will receive primary ballots in the mail. This election is critical for Park City, Summit County and all of the Wasatch Back.

Traditionally, Summit County voters have not bothered to participate in primary elections. The percentage of fellow Summit County residents who voted in the last three elections is a dismal 10%. We have to do better than that.

We have too much at stake in this election to let the ballot remain on a table and eventually find its way into the garbage. Not only do we have a US Senate seat with Romney vs Kennedy, but we also have the 26th District State Senate race. This district includes Park City.

Jack Rubin, a Park City resident, represents an opportunity for us to have a direct voice in the Utah Senate for the first time in many years. Historically, the Uinta Basin has been the home of the Senator who represents the Wasatch Back. Park City has many issues that are specific to our area and we need a local voice who knows our area, economy, and life style. As a stakeholder in Main Street businesses I'm confident Jack Rubin will ably represent our local interests as well as the entire 26th District.

When you get your ballot take a moment and vote for Jack! This is a critical election and your vote counts. We may never have a better opportunity than now to have a local in State government.

Frank X. Dwyer

Park City

***

Flying in Memorial Day ceremony was an honor

Editor:

The Utah Wing of the Commemorative Air Force would like to thank the Park City American Legion and the Park City Historical Society for inviting us to use our WW II aircraft to participate in the ceremony honoring the crew of the Ft. Douglas B-18. It was our pleasure to provide the Missing Man Flyover in tribute to those lost in the crash of the Bolo.

For those interested in learning more about WW II aviation, please visit us at the Russ McDonald Field in Heber City to see the CAF museum. Also of note is the 1940's themed Big Band Dance at the CAF hangar museum on Saturday, June 9th. For more information, please visit

CAFUtahWing.org call the museum at (435) 709-7269.

David Gorrell

Commemorative Air Force Utah Wing